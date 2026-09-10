How Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, wife Priscilla Chan's $4 million donation helped preserve a 600-year-old Hawaiian fishpond

Once Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg came forward to save a 600-year-old fishpond in Hawaii. Alakoko Fishpond, also known as Alekoko or Menehune Fishpond, was reportedly at risk of development until it became permanently protected as a community conservation site, thanks to a hefty donation of $4 million made under the Chan Zuckerberg Initiatives.

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About Alakoko fishpond Covering 102 acres in Niumalu near Līhuʻe on Kauaʻi, the preserved fishpond comes with a 2,700-foot-long kuapā, or fishpond wall. It is said to be the largest remaining fishpond on Kauaʻi. The property was purchased by The Trust for Public Land on November 17, 2021 and then conveyed to the community-based nonprofit Mālama Hulē‘ia for community and cultural stewardship.

The conservation effort reportedly gained momentum after Alakoko and its surrounding 102 acres went on the market in January 2021. The Trust for Public Land (TPL) and Mālama Hulē‘ia joined forces to protect the area, seeking public funding for its acquisition. It is reported that over 5,500 people came forward to support permanent protection. Community members and organisations also joined the movement. But, it was one donation that secured the future of the site

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How did Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg help? When the landowner offered to sell the property, TPL turned to private donors. This is when Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg contributed $4 million through the Chan Zuckerberg Kauaʻi Community Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, reported Hawaii News Now.

Although the donation was made to purchase the property, the Hawaiian news outlet reported that Zuckerberg-Chan do not have ownership of the fishpond.

Interestingly, the couple has an estate on the north shore of Kauai.

What's next? According to a report by Times of India, the official documentation ensured that the land will be used for conservation, education and community purposes. It is reported that the protected fishpond is also a part of Native Hawaiian history and traditional aquaculture.

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It is said that the community-led restoration efforts are aimed at reviving the ecological health, strengthening cultural connections and providing future generations with opportunities to learn the importance of the site.

Alakoko, around 600 years old, was said to have been historically used to produce fish and limu, or seaweed. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973 and was named one of Hawaiʻi's most endangered historic places in 2009 due to environmental degradation and development-related issues.

However, the fishpond had deteriorated over the years, especially due to invasive mangroves in the area. It's located next to the Hulēʻia National Wildlife Refuge, which also makes it part of a wider wetland ecosystem supporting native species and endangered water birds of Hawaii.

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It is said that there are plans to restore Alakoko as a working fishpond and outdoor classroom.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.