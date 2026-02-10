How much is Savannah Guthrie's salary? Check her and husband Michael Feldman's net worth?

Savannah Guthrie, the long-time co-anchor of NBC’s Today show, has become a household name in American television. The news of her mother, Nancy Guthrie’s, sudden disappearance in Tucson, Arizona, in early February 2026 has brought Savannah’s personal and professional life into sharper public focus—including her salary and wealth.

Savannah Guthrie's salary and net worth As one of NBC’s top on-air talents, Savannah reportedly earns around $8 million per year. Celebrity Networth estimates her total net worth at $40 million, built over a career spanning legal analysis, national court coverage, and morning-show anchoring. Beyond television, she has authored several children’s and non-fiction books and has invested in real estate, including a New York home near NBC’s headquarters.

Husband Michael Feldman’s wealth Savannah is married to Michael Feldman, a former Democratic political aide who is now a business consultant and founding partner of the communications and advocacy firm FGS Global. Feldman’s estimated net worth is $5.75 million. Together, the couple owns multiple properties, including two Tribeca apartments valued at $3 million and $7 million, as well as a $2.7 million estate in upstate New York, Newsweek stated.

Security risks for high-net-worth individuals Financial expert notes that high-profile and high-net-worth individuals can face increased risks for kidnapping and ransom-related threats.

“We do know Savannah Guthrie is a very high-income earner—certainly in the high 7-figures and quite likely into 8-figures. Plus, she is in the public eye, and so the risk around these kinds of events is heightened,” Drew Powers of Powers Financial Group, told Newsweek.

“In general, I believe most high-income earners are not as aware as they should be of their risk for kidnap and ransom events. Nor are they aware of the widespread availability of kidnap and ransom insurance coverage.”

Mother’s disappearance turns the focus on Savannah The recent focus on Savannah’s earnings comes amid a deeply personal crisis. Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at home on Saturday night (January 31) and was reported missing the next day after failing to attend church. Authorities are treating the case as a likely abduction, noting that Nancy has limited mobility and requires regular medication. Blood was found at her Tucson residence, and a ransom note sent to local media is under investigation.

Amid this ordeal, Savannah chose to step away from her pre-scheduled coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan to remain close to her family.