How much is Taylor Swift’s engagement ring worth? Inside Travis Kelce’s romantic proposal

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement has quickly become the talk of the internet — and much of the attention is on one standout detail: the ring. The couple revealed their news on Tuesday with a joint Instagram post, joking in the caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” They also shared photos of Kelce’s garden proposal, where he got down on one knee beneath a flower-covered arch. Among the images was a close-up of the ring itself, which Vogue described as a round brilliant-cut old mine diamond, bezel-set in yellow gold. Kelce is said to have designed the piece with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

Precise details of the ring remain private, but jewellery specialists have already begun to speculate. Rich Goldberg of Safian & Rudolph Jewelers told The Independent that the piece is “as classic and whimsical as the pop star herself.”

What does Taylor Swift’s ring look like? “Based on the limited photos we currently have, the centre diamond looks to be an elongated cushion cut of approximately five to six carats,” he said. “A diamond shaped like this could also be a ‘old mine’ brilliant cut, which is essentially an antique diamond, with a cushion shape. The setting looks yellow gold and is wider at the top, tapering down with engraving on the sides, possibly with a couple very small inlaid gemstones.

“This gives the ring a vintage look, which is timeless, rather than something trendy. A truly beautiful ring style, perfect for the life of a showgirl.”

Steven Singer of Steven Singer Jewelers also weighed in, saying he had previously predicted Swift’s preference for an elongated stone.

Is Taylor Swift’s engagement ring worth $2 million? “It looks like 7.5 carats and set in an antique decorative reproduction with engravings and either 14k or 18k gold or rose gold,” Singer explained. “The price of the ring depends on who sold it and if at retail. Most likely $1.5 to $2 million. For us it would have been $1 million.”

Other experts, including Laura Taylor of Lorel Diamonds and Nilesh Rakholia of Abelini, placed the ring’s value at around $1 million, depending on its colour, clarity and cut.

Here's look at their networth: Taylor Swift is among Hollywood’s wealthiest celebrities and also the richest female musician in the world - with a networth of of $1.6 billion, a Forbes report notes. She officially entered the billionaire club in October 2023 after the major success of her Eras Tour and as the value of her music catalog soared.

According to Forbes, her total earnings include about $800 million from royalties and touring, about $600 million tied to her music catalog. She also has an real estate portfolio valued at $110 million and and a private jet worth some $23 million.