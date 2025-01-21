US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that 2020 elections in the country were rigged and that there were efforts to rig the elections in 2024 as well but Republican performance was too good to be rigged.

“2020, by the way, that election was totally rigged but that’s OK. That was a rigged election,” Trump said addressed supporters in Emancipation Hall at the US Capitol after the formal inauguration at Capitol Rotunda.

"Had I felt we lost I wouldn't have (run again), because that's like the ultimate poll, right, but I knew how well we did, and this time we made it too big to rig," Trump said.

Trump completed a remarkable return to power on Monday as he was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. "The only thing good about it was that it showed how bad they are," Trump said.

"Then we took on Hillary (Clinton).. a very nice person and we defeated her.. we did better in 2020... we got millions votes again.. I got 9 million votes than anybody else had got... Had I though we lost, I would not have done this again...And we made it too big to rig. They tried, they tried," he said.

Trump explained why the pollsters got wrong in predicting the Republican victory in 2024. “A gentleman asked me yesterday how come the polls got so wrong. They showed you winning but not with a landslide. I said people are so angry with the polling system and the writers of fake news that they do not want to talk to anybody,” Trump told the gathering.

Opinion Polls missed the mark Opinion polls had underestimated the level of Trump's support by predicting a neck-and-neck race with Kamala Harris when in the end the Republican edged the vice president across battleground states. Trump's victory had involved surging support in a number of demographics and regions.

Also Read | Donald Trump sworn in as 47th US President, PM Modi congratulates

“So when you call somebody from Trump who are you voting for. They would say it is none of your business. That was about 40 percent of people they call... They would discard that one and did not show that. That's why when the results came it was much higher,” he said emphasising how Republicans won all seven swing states and the popular vote in November 4, 2024 elections

Earlier in his inauguration speech, Trump said that the ‘golden age of America’ has begun “My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal and all these many betrayals that have taken place and give people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy and indeed their freedom. From this moment on, America’s decline is over.”