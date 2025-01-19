$TRUMP Meme Coin, launched by US President-elect Donald Trump days ahead of his Inuguration as the 47th President of the United States, has quickly made an impressive debut in the cryptocurrency market. Within hours of its release, the coin surged over 300%, reaching a peak market capitalization (MCap) of $6.76 billion, as reported by CoinMarketCap. The rapid surge in value demonstrates the rising attention and interest in the coin. If you're looking to acquire Trump Meme coins, here's how you can get started.

Purchasing Trump Meme coin Using Moonshot marketplace Trump recommends using Moonshot, a meme marketplace designed for ease of use. Moonshot accepts payment methods like Apple Pay, Google Pay, debit/credit cards, Venmo, and Solana/USDC. After signing up with an email address, users can receive $TRUMP in minutes.

Buying through brokers or exchanges Like other cryptocurrencies, Trump Memes can be purchased through brokers or exchanges. Start by creating and verifying an account on a platform that supports $TRUMP. Once verified, deposit funds to make your purchase.

Verification Requirements: KYC/AML compliance Why verification is needed Moonshot employs services like MoonPay for transactions, ensuring compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT), and anti-fraud measures. These checks are mandatory before completing purchases.

Receiving your coins Once the Buy Order is authorized and verification is completed, the purchased Trump Memes are sent to the buyer’s designated cryptocurrency wallet.

Understanding Trump Memes Blockchain Network

Trump Meme coins are minted on the Solana blockchain.

What are Trump Memes? These are fungible crypto assets that function like other digital currencies, allowing for transactions and speculative trading.

Step-by-step guide to acquiring Trump Memes Set up a wallet

Create a cryptocurrency wallet to securely store your Trump Meme Coins.

Acquire base Cryptocurrency

Purchase base cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH) or Binance Coin (BNB) on popular exchanges to trade for $TRUMP.

Transfer funds to your wallet

Move your base cryptocurrency from the exchange to your wallet for secure storage.

Connect to a Decentralized Exchange (DEX)

Use a DEX to trade your base cryptocurrency for Trump Memes.

Identify a suitable exchange

Not all exchanges list $TRUMP. Check decentralized exchanges or niche centralized exchanges that specialize in meme coins.

Search for Trump Meme coin

Use the coin’s official contract address from trusted sources to ensure you’re purchasing the correct token.

Complete the transaction

Set slippage tolerance: Adjust to account for price volatility.

Enter the Amount: Specify the base cryptocurrency to swap.

Confirm the transaction: Review details before confirming.

Securely store your coins After the transaction, ensure your wallet displays your Trump Meme Coins for safekeeping.

Whether you choose the Moonshot marketplace or a decentralized exchange, acquiring Trump Memes involves understanding cryptocurrency basics and ensuring secure transactions. With proper steps, enthusiasts can add $TRUMP to their digital portfolios.

$TRUMP market cap hits $6 billion within hours of its release Donald Trump has ventured into the cryptocurrency market, launching a meme coin named $TRUMP. The coin's debut sent shockwaves through the crypto community, with its market capitalization soaring to nearly $6 billion within hours of its release.

$TRUMP Meme Coin announcement Trump announced the cryptocurrency on his Truth Social platform and X, describing it as a tribute to his leadership and resilience. Meme coins, often associated with internet trends and personalities, have no intrinsic value but are widely traded for speculative purposes.

"This Trump Meme celebrates a leader who doesn't back down, no matter the odds," reads the coin's official website. It also references the assassination attempt on Trump in July 2024, further bolstering its thematic significance.

Skepticism and market reaction The crypto community initially questioned the coin's legitimacy and its official ties to Trump. Concerns over potential scams circulated widely. However, the use of Trump's verified social media accounts and the involvement of CIC Digital LLC, a company previously linked to Trump’s NFT ventures, reassured investors.

By mid-morning Saturday, $TRUMP had reached a market capitalization of nearly $6 billion, reflecting strong demand despite the initial doubts.

Issuance and future plans According to the official website, 200 million $TRUMP meme coins were issued in the initial launch. Fight Fight Fight LLC, the company managing the rollout, announced plans to release an additional 800 million coins over the next three years.