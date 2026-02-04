How to check Jeffrey Epstein files: DOJ releases thousands of photos, videos, emails, PDF as conspiracy theories pile up

The Epstein Files allegedly expose the criminal history and connections of some of the biggest names in business, politics, and entertainment. Recent document releases have further fueled conspiracy theories involving several celebrities.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has released more than 3 million pages of documents, 180,000 images, and 2,000 videos related to the case.

Also Read | Epstein files that may have had victim information removed by DOJ amid outrage

Many people want to examine the files themselves rather than rely on media reports. However, many are unsure how to access or navigate the original material.

Jmail.world Software engineers Riley Walz, 23, and Luke Igel, 25, built a website to address this problem. Jmail.world converts scattered, poor-quality public records into a user-friendly format.

The platform organizes publicly released emails linked to Jeffrey Epstein into a searchable system designed to resemble a Gmail inbox. Users can browse the emails as if they were viewing a real account.

View full Image Jmail.world brings together all emails released by DOJ ( Screengrab from Jmail.world )

Jmail.world uses AI and optical character recognition to convert blurry and redacted PDF files into readable text, making it easier to search names, dates, and keywords.

Beyond emails, the “J-suite” brings together other records. JPhotos displays released images, JDrive allows browsing of documents and PDFs, JFlights shows private jet travel and flight logs, and JAmazon lists online shopping and purchase history.

View full Image Jmail.world brings together all photos released by DOJ ( Screengrab from Jmail.world )

Users can also star important emails to highlight widely shared or notable conversations.

The platform uses only material that has already been made public by the U.S. House Oversight Committee and the DOJ. It does not include leaked or private data.

View full Image Jmail.world brings together all files released by DOJ ( Screengrab from Jmail.world )

The Epstein Files outline how Epstein was connected to many powerful figures. Being named in the records does not imply criminal wrongdoing, but the associations have raised questions.

High-profile names appear throughout the files. U.S. President Donald Trump is mentioned frequently. Bill Clinton appears in photographs from past decades. Images also show Hollywood figures such as Kevin Spacey and Woody Allen.

Business leaders Bill Gates and Elon Musk are shown corresponding with Epstein about meetings or travel. Both have denied any involvement in his crimes.

Also Read | Bill, Hillary Clinton agree to testify in US House Epstein probe

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton have agreed to testify in the Epstein investigation conducted by the House of Representatives.

In the UK, Lord Peter Mandelson resigned from the House of Lords after links emerged. In Slovakia, National Security Adviser Miroslav Lajčák stepped down following controversy over messages mentioned in the files.

Emails reference Prince Andrew, now stripped of Royal titles. Images linked to the former member of the British royal family capture his presence on Epstein Island.

View full Image This undated photo at an undisclosed location released by the US Justice Department on January 30, 2026 as part of the Jeffrey Epstein files shows British former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor kneeling over a woman lying on the floor. A second Jeffrey Epstein accuser has alleged the late US sex offender sent her to Britain for a sexual encounter with former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the BBC reported. A US lawyer for the woman told the broadcaster late January 31, 2026 the alleged encounter occurred at the ousted royal's residence on the Windsor estate, west of London, in 2010 when she was in her 20s. The latest account emerged after the US Justice Department released a huge new batch of documents on the Epstein case, including photographs of Andrew kneeling over a woman lying on the floor. (Photo by Handout / US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / US Department of Justice" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ( AFP )

Jeffrey Epstein: Conspiracy Theories Many Americans have long believed that a powerful child abuse network operates at the highest levels of U.S. society and is protected by the state.

These ideas spread online through messages linked to a mysterious figure known as Q. Some influencers have also claimed Epstein worked as an agent for Israel.

Epstein was arrested again in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges. According to official records, he died by suicide in a New York jail.

Also Read | Epstein files: Trump accuses Epstein and author Wolff of plotting against him

However, conspiracy theories claim he is still alive. These claims gained momentum after autopsy photos surfaced in early 2026.

Theorists point to alleged differences in the shape of Epstein’s nose and ears, arguing a decoy body was used. Claims are made that Epstein is ‘chilling’ in Israel.

Another claim focuses on a one-minute jump in jail CCTV footage. The U.S. Department of Justice has said this was caused by a routine system reset.

Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier and a convicted sex offender. Prosecutors say he ran a long-running sex trafficking operation involving hundreds of underage girls.

Authorities allege he abused girls as young as 14 at properties in New York, Florida, New Mexico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and abroad. Victims were recruited through a system in which girls were pressured to bring other girls to him.