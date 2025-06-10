How to launch rockets without Elon Musk? Check Donald Trump’s hilarious reply during mock interview with Jimmy Fallon

In a funny mock interview, Jimmy Fallon pretended to chat with US President Donald Trump about his public fallout with Elon Musk. The sketch was full of clever one-liners.

Fallon began by asking Trump what went wrong with Elon. Trump replied, “We broke up a little.”

When asked what he thought of Elon last week, Trump called him “totally brilliant.”. Then, the next day, he quickly changed it to “dumb as a rock”.

Jimmy Fallon asked if he’d ever felt such disappointment before, and Trump hilariously named his own sons, Don Jr. and Eric.

When asked how many of Elon’s children he’d met, Trump said, “1.6 trillion.”

As the conversation moved to rocket launches, Fallon asked Trump how he’d launch rockets without Elon Musk if he cut SpaceX funding. Trump simply said, “Bing, bing, bing, boom. It’s gone.”

Fallon also said that Trump might need a new best friend and wondered who that could be. The US president said, “Hannibal Lecter”, the fictional cannibalistic serial killer.

Finally, Fallon asked how Elon was coping with the breakup. Trump claimed he was using “hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine.” Fallon asked the world’s richest man if it was true. Elon responded with a cheerful, “Yes!”

The segment was completely over-the-top and got big laughs for its mix of political humour, celebrity drama and Fallon’s signature playful tone.

Instagram users found it extremely funny.

“Wow to the person who found all these clips. I watched it like 3 times,” wrote one user.

“First time I’ve seen him answer questions so honestly!” quipped another.

One user commented, “No matter your feelings on either of them, this video is gold. “bing bing bing boom”.”

“This is the most truthful he has ever been,” came another funny reaction.

“When two billionaires with rocket-sized egos collide, even Jimmy Fallon needs a helmet,” joked another.

Donald Trump’s feud with Elon Musk In January 2025, Elon Musk joined Donald Trump’s inauguration rally and hailed his win. Trump soon gave Musk a government role to reduce federal spending and cut jobs.

But. by March, tensions rose when Trump limited Musk’s power after Cabinet members complained about interference. Still, they appeared friendly, even turning the White House lawn into a Tesla display.

In May, Musk stepped down, saying he wanted to focus on his companies. Though both thanked each other, tension grew when Musk criticised a major Republican spending bill.

Donald Trump claimed Musk was upset about losing electric vehicle subsidies. Their disagreement became public. Elon Musk, in a now-deleted tweet, accused Trump of being linked to the Epstein files..