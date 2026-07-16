How to watch Donald Trump's national address live tonight: Time, TV channels and streaming details

US President Donald Trump will deliver a primetime address to the nation at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday (1:00 a.m. GMT Friday; 6:30 a.m. IST Friday).

Where to watch Trump's address Trump is expected to speak from the White House, with the address set to be streamed live on the White House website and YouTube channel. It is also likely to be carried by major US television networks.

White House keeps agenda under wraps While the White House has not disclosed the full agenda, Trump has indicated the speech will focus on US elections and what he has described as "really big news."

Trump teases 'really big news' "It's really, really big news, and our country has to shape up," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"Without free and fair elections, you don't have a country."

Trump also said the address would cover "a couple of other things," with the escalating US-Iran conflict expected to be among the topics discussed.

"We'll be discussing other things, too, but it will be a very big announcement," he said.

The speech comes amid growing speculation over Trump's plans regarding election integrity, as well as rising tensions in the Middle East following intensified US military operations against Iran.

What is Trump expected to say? Election integrity expected to take center stage

The primary focus of Trump's address is expected to be US elections and voting systems.

According to a Trump administration official cited by Reuters, the President plans to discuss newly declassified intelligence related to investigations into the 2020 election and what the White House describes as vulnerabilities in voting machines that could allow foreign cyber intrusions.

Trump has repeatedly hinted that elections will be the centerpiece of his remarks.

"It will concern that subject," Trump said when asked whether he would discuss voting machine integrity.

He later added: "What we're going to be talking about Thursday is—it doesn't get bigger because without free and fair elections, you don't have a country."

Could Trump revisit the 2020 election?

The speech is widely expected to revisit Trump's longstanding claims about the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has repeatedly argued that the election was affected by widespread fraud and voting irregularities.

However, numerous court rulings, ballot audits and investigations by federal and state authorities found no evidence that fraud changed the outcome of the election. Election officials and cybersecurity agencies also said they found no evidence that foreign cyber intrusions altered vote counts.

Despite those findings, Trump has continued to question the integrity of the 2020 election and has signaled he intends to revisit the issue.

Newly declassified intelligence

Another major topic is expected to be newly declassified intelligence related to the 2020 election.

Administration officials say Trump plans to release or discuss intelligence concerning election investigations.

Reuters also reported that the White House has formed a task force to review aspects of the 2020 election.

Former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reportedly prepared a separate report identifying vulnerabilities in voting machines and recommending additional safeguards, although that report has not yet been released publicly.

New voting rules could be discussed

Trump is also expected to renew calls for tighter federal election laws ahead of the November midterm elections.

His administration has spent more than a year advocating greater federal oversight of elections, arguing that stronger safeguards are needed to ensure election integrity.

Legal experts have argued that many election administration powers belong to individual states under the US Constitution.

Iran likely to feature prominently

The address is also expected to include an update on the escalating conflict with Iran.

He may outline the administration's latest strategy on the conflict and any diplomatic efforts underway.

Midterm elections in the background The speech comes less than four months before the US midterm elections.

Trump has repeatedly alleged that Democrats are attempting to manipulate future elections and has urged Republicans to pass stricter voting laws.

Democrats reject those allegations and argue that Trump's continued claims about election fraud undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

Political analysts expect Trump's address to frame election integrity as a central issue heading into November.

Will there be any surprises? Trump has repeatedly teased the address without revealing its full contents.

"We'll be discussing other things too, but it's going to be a very big announcement," he said.

The White House has not disclosed what those additional topics may be, leaving open the possibility of further announcements beyond elections and Iran.

What to expect at a glance -Election integrity and voting machines

-Newly declassified intelligence related to the 2020 election

-Trump's views on the 2020 presidential election

-Possible proposals on federal election rules

-An update on the US-Iran conflict and the Strait of Hormuz

-Other unspecified announcements teased by Trump

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