How to watch Panchayat Season 4 for free in the US without breaking the law, your complete guide

Panchayat, one of the most-loved India-based web series is back with a bang. The fourth season of Panchayat has now been released on Amazon Prime Video, the only streaming platform for this popular web series. But will you be able to watch Panchayat in the US?

What is the series Panchayat about? Panchayat is a beloved Indian comedy-drama that follows engineer Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) as he navigates life as a secretary in the fictional village Phulera, blending humor with poignant social commentary. Season 4 centers on a heated panchayat election between Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Kranti Devi, escalating village tensions while retaining its heartwarming charm. For US viewers, Amazon Prime Video is the only legal platform streaming the series. Support the creators ethically by using the free trial, and enjoy Phulera’s chaos in 4K without risking security or breaking laws.

How to watch Panchayat in the US: More details The simplest way to watch Panchayat Season 4 for free in the US is through Amazon Prime Video’s 30-day free trial. The entire season, 8 episodes in 4K quality with English subtitles, is exclusively available on the platform.

New users can sign up for the trial, binge all episodes, and cancel before charges apply (regular subscription: $8.99/month post-trial). To maximize the trial, download episodes for offline viewing via the Prime Video app, ideal for avoiding connectivity issues or saving data. Note that the ad-supported tier (Prime Video with Ads) does not offer free trials, so opt for the standard trial for uninterrupted streaming. Episodes release at 8:00 PM ET (5:30 AM IST the next day), perfect for late-night binge-watching.

What are some other workarounds? While Indian viewers access free Amazon Prime via telecom bundles (e.g., Airtel’s ₹1,199 plan, Jio’s ₹1,029 pack, or Vi’s ₹3,799 recharge), these are geo-restricted and unusable in the US. Some users attempt VPNs to mimic Indian locations, but this violates Amazon’s terms and risks account suspension. Piracy sites illegally upload episodes but offer poor quality, malware risks, and violate India’s Copyright Act (penalties include fines/jail time).

