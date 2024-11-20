How Trump can teach the Department of Education a lesson
Jason L. Riley , The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 20 Nov 2024, 07:37 AM IST
SummaryHe should pick a secretary with the boldness to back school choice and take on woke indoctrination.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Donald Trump vowed during his campaign to dismantle the Department of Education. He said it to wild applause at his rallies, and it isn’t a crazy idea. Nor is it a new one.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less