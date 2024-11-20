How Trump can teach the Department of Education a lesson

When Mr. Trump nominates a secretary of education, it will be primarily with an eye toward these issues. His misgivings aside, the department isn’t going away anytime soon. Nixing it would require congressional action and buy-in from Democrats in the Senate because Republicans don’t have enough votes to do it alone. Nevertheless, it wouldn’t hurt to name someone to the post who is skeptical of federal education overreach and could use the platform to push back against progressive policies. His cabinet picks thus far have toggled between standard (Marco Rubio for secretary of state, Doug Burgum for secretary of Interior) and startling (Matt Gaetz for attorney general). He would do well to find an education nominee who is somewhere in between.