How was Charlie Kirk's shooter 'arrested'? Trump says 'somebody close to him...'

Donald Trump, on Friday announced that a minister who close to assassinated activist Charlie Kirk, and who is also involved with law enforcement turned in the suspect to authorities.

“Somebody that was very close to him said, ‘Hmm, that’s him,’” Trump said.

The POTUS said that the shooter was nabbed on Friday.

“With a high degree of certainty, we have him,” Trump announced in a live interview on Fox News Chanel.

Charlie Kirk death Aged 31-years-old, Charlie Kirk – a close ally of Donald Trump – was fatally shot during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10.

Following the fatal shooting, a manhunt was underway to nab the shooter.