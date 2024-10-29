How would the US handle a nuclear Iran?
SummaryIsrael’s strikes expose the limits of Tehran’s ability to compete in conventional combat.
Ali Khamenei, supreme leader of Iran, has had a bad week. Elon Musk’s X suspended his new Hebrew-language account, and the Israel Defense Forces unleashed a devastating series of air raids against his country’s military infrastructure. Given the disparity between Iran’s capabilities and Israel’s, the beleaguered ayatollah doesn’t have many good options for a counterstrike.