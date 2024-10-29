How would the US handle a nuclear Iran?

What America would do about a nuclearizing Iran is a complicated matter. Very few people in the U.S. want another Middle East war. Yet without American help, it is possible that Israel’s only military option against the heavily fortified, regionally dispersed and deeply dug-in Iranian nuclear program would involve Israel’s use of nuclear weapons. Would Israel threaten the use of nuclear weapons against Iran as a last resort if Washington won’t help Israel block the program by conventional means? And would that threat, implicit or overt, be enough to overcome any reluctance in Washington to help Israel dismantle the nuclear sites using conventional weapons?