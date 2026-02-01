Howard Lutnick admits ‘had lunch with Epstein on the private island'; US lawmakers demand his resignation

Under questioning by Democrats on Tuesday, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick admitted that he met Jeffrey Epstein twice after the financier’s 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor—contradicting his earlier assertion that he had severed ties with Epstein in 2005, as reported by Associated Press.

Lutnick once again played down the extent of his relationship with the disgraced financier, who was previously his neighbour in New York City, while appearing before Democrats during a Senate Appropriations Committee subcommittee hearing, AP reported.

Here's what Lutnick said As reported by AP, Lutnick described their contact as a handful of emails and a pair of meetings that were years apart. “I did not have any relationship with him. I barely had anything to do with him,” Lutnick told lawmakers.

But Lutnick is facing growing scrutiny, including calls for his resignation, from lawmakers after the release of case files on Epstein contradicted Lutnick's claims on a podcast last year that he had decided to “never be in the room” with Epstein again after a 2005 tour of Epstein's home that disturbed Lutnick and his wife.

Records have emerged showing Lutnick's plans in 2012 to meet Epstein for lunch in Little Saint James, notoriously known as Epstein Island, AFP reported.

"We had lunch on the island, that is true, for an hour," Lutnick told a Senate committee hearing, as reported by AFP.

But he stressed that he was with his wife, children and nannies. "We were on family vacation," he said.

"Over a 14-year period, I did not have any relationship with him. I barely had anything to do with that person," Lutnick told the Senate Appropriations Committee, as reported by AFP.

The billionaire was referring to the period beginning in 2005, when he moved into a New York residence where Epstein lived nearby. He said he met Epstein while they were both living in New York.

Who is Howard Lutnick? Lutnick, a member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet, has become the highest-profile U.S. official to face bipartisan calls for his resignation following disclosures about his ties to Epstein.

His acknowledgement comes as lawmakers grapple with questions of accountability in light of the revelations emerging from what have become known as the Epstein files.

View full Image A 2012 email indicates that Howard Lutnick was planning a visit to Jeffrey Epstein’s private island.

In countries like the United Kingdom, the Epstein files have triggered resignations and the stripping of royal privileges, but so far, U.S. officials have not met the same level of retribution.

Senators want to dig into Lutnick's ties to Epstein As reported by Associated Press, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, the Democrat who questioned Lutnick, told him, "There's not an indication that you yourself engaged in any wrongdoing with Jeffrey Epstein. It's the fact that you believe that you misled the country and the Congress based on your earlier statements."

Sen. Van Hollen (D-Md.) stopped short of calling for Lutnick’s resignation on Monday but requested documentation detailing any of his connections to Epstein.

“It's absolutely essential that he provide Congress with those documents, given the misrepresentations he's made, and then we'll go from there,” he said.

Also Read | Did Donald Trump act as whistleblower in Epstein case?

Lutnick during the Senate hearing said he would give that request some thought, adding, “I have nothing to hide.”

However, several Senate Republicans were also questioning Lutnick's relationship with Epstein, AP reported.

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said the visit to Epstein's private island “would raise questions.” And Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told reporters, “It's something I'm concerned with.”

Tillis stayed away from calling for Lutnick to leave his post, but added that “he would do himself a service by just laying exactly what and what did not happen over the course of what seems to be an interesting relationship that included business entanglements.”

A pair of House members call for resignation Meanwhile, House lawmakers who spearheaded the push to release the Epstein files are now calling for Lutnick’s resignation. Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky made the demand over the weekend after emails surfaced suggesting meetings between Lutnick and Epstein.

Rep. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat, joined Massie in pressuring Lutnick out of office on Monday.

“Based on the evidence, he should be out of the Cabinet,” Khanna said.

He added, “It's not about any particular person. In this country, we have to make a decision. Are we going to allow the rich and powerful people who are friends and (had) no problem doing business and showing up with a pedophile who is raping underage girls, are we just going to allow them to skate?”

AFP reported that Democratic Senator Adam Schiff said Monday that "Lutnick has no business being our Commerce Secretary, and he should resign immediately."

It's not about any particular person. In this country, we have to make a decision. Are we going to allow the rich and powerful people who are friends and (had) no problem doing business and showing up with a pedophile who is raping underage girls, are we just going to allow them to skate?

He added that Lutnick's earlier denial of dealings with Epstein "raise serious concerns about his judgement and ethics."

(With inputs from agencies)