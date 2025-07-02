Huawei Bid to Dismiss US Trade Sanction Case Rejected by Judge

Huawei Technologies Co. must face a criminal trial next year in New York after a federal judge refused a request by the Chinese wireless equipment maker to dismiss more than a dozen charges, including racketeering, trade secret theft and violating US sanctions on Iran.

Advertisement

US District Judge Ann Donnelly on Tuesday rejected arguments by China’s largest technology company that there wasn’t enough evidence in the indictment to support 13 of the 16 charges.

“Dismissal of charges is an extraordinary remedy reserved for extremely limited circumstances implicating fundamental rights,” Donnelly wrote in a 52-page ruling. The Brooklyn judge called Huawei’s challenge “premature.”

Huawei is accused of violating US sanctions against Iran and North Korea by misrepresenting to financial institutions that it conducted business in Iran in a way that didn’t violate US law. Other charges include money laundering and obstruction of justice. The company has pleaded not guilty.

Donnelly had previously set a trial date for May 4, 2026.

David Bitkower and Douglas Axel, lawyers for Huawei, didn’t immediately return emails seeking comment about the ruling.

Advertisement

Huawei and the company’s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou were first indicted in 2018 during the first Trump administration. Meng, who was arrested at Vancouver airport on the US charges in late 2018, reached a deal in 2021 to end the criminal case against her. Under the agreement, she admitted having misled HSBC Holdings Plc about the telecom company’s business with Iran, in violation of US sanctions.

The case is US v. Huawei, 18-cr-00457, US District Court for the Eastern District of New York

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.