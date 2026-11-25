A US jury convicted Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. of stealing trade secrets Tuesday, but acquitted it of a more serious racketeering allegation, according to the Department of Justice.

Huawei Technologies Co., China’s largest technology company, was found guilty of multiple US criminal charges, including that it defrauded banks about its business in Iran and money laundering, Bloomberg reported.

A federal jury in Brooklyn, New York, deliberated for about four days before reaching a verdict Tuesday in a rare US prosecution of a foreign corporation.

What are the US charges against Huawei? Jurors found Huawei guilty of 10 of the 12 criminal counts facing it — including bank fraud, conspiracy to steal trade secrets and conspiracy to defraud the United States, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) reported.

The company was cleared of two charges, including racketeering and obstruction of justice, the report added.

"No person or company is above the law," US Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement. “For decades, Huawei and three of its subsidiaries conducted their business in the United States on the basis of lies and theft,” he added.

The equipment manufacturer was accused of attempting to recruit employees of US telecoms firms and obtaining technological information from them in the process, news agency AFP reported.

That data allegedly enabled Huawei to develop products similar to those of its competitors, which it then sold at lower prices, according to the original indictment.

"The misappropriated intellectual property included trade secret information and copyrighted works, such as source code and user manuals for internet routers, antenna technology, and robot testing technology," the DOJ said in a release.

Huawei even launched an internal program offering bonuses to employees who obtained industrial secrets from competitors, prosecutors claimed.

The investigation also involved Huawei's business dealings with the government of Iran.

"Huawei repeatedly lied about the nature of its business in Iran, falsely telling banks, journalists, and the US government that it did not assist Iran's government, military, or intelligence community," DOJ said.

The jury ultimately acquitted the company of a racketeering conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

"Today's verdict sends an unmistakable message: America will defend its businesses, protect its workers, and safeguard its national security against corrupt foreign corporations that lie, cheat, and steal to get ahead," Assistant Attorney General Tysen A. Duva said in a statement.

Huawei now faces potential fines, forfeiture and restitution but the US has not specified the scope of financial penalties it will seek.

Trump admin accuses Huawei of ‘spying’ The world's leading telecom equipment manufacturer, Huawei has been targeted by the Trump administration, which alleges a risk of it spying on behalf of the Chinese government.

The United States has previously urged countries not to use Huawei infrastructure for the rollout of new 5G mobile networks.

For most of that time, the company has been largely excluded from the American market under trade measures imposed by the Trump and Biden administrations in the name of national security, Bloomberg reported.

The telecom titan has emerged as China’s de facto national chipmaking champion and is one of a handful of firms central to Beijing’s goal of dominating artificial intelligence and replacing American software and circuitry with local equivalents.

What the verdict means for US-China ties? The verdict against one of China’s biggest and best-known tech giants lands at a delicate time for US-China relations. According to Bloomberg, it threatens to strain ties already frayed over revelations that the now-reinstated chief executive of Nvidia Corp., Jensen Huang, had an affair with a woman suspected of links to Chinese intelligence.

Besides, the conviction is a vindication for the Justice Department, which overcame attempts by Huawei to derail the case before trial and had to navigate years of delays because of the Covid pandemic, which made it difficult for lawyers and witnesses to travel.

Along the way, two Chinese intelligence officers were accused in 2022 of trying to bribe a US law enforcement official with $61,000 in Bitcoin to steal evidence and get inside information about the case.

From the beginning, the Huawei case heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing while the world’s two largest economies were mired in a trade war.

Months later, officials in Donald Trump’s administration labeled the company a national security threat, alleging that it sold telecommunications equipment that could be used by China’s Communist Party for spying.

The initial criminal indictment set off a diplomatic crisis when Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, whose father founded the company, was arrested at the behest of the US on financial fraud charges while traveling through Canada.

Almost three years after Meng was held under house arrest in Vancouver, she reached a deferred prosecution agreement in 2021 that allowed her to return to China, but after she admitted that the company violated US sanctions by illegally conducting business in Iran.