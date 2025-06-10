Huawei Founder Waves Off US Chip Curbs While Trade Talks Proceed

Huawei Technologies Co. founder Ren Zhengfei dismissed the impact of US export restrictions on China in a front-page People’s Daily article, wading into one of the key topics dogging Washington-Beijing trade negotiations.

Ren, one of the country’s most recognizable business figures, told the Communist Party’s official newspaper he wasn’t worried about Washington’s efforts to cut off the flow of US technology to China’s chip sector. Domestic firms could resort to means such as chip packaging or stacking to achieve results similar to that from advanced semiconductor technology.

The Huawei founder also expressed confidence in the interview that China can make breakthroughs in AI and software, particularly in an increasingly open-source environment. The US has put restrictions on chip design programs for Chinese firms, though Washington could also remove those pending the outcome of talks.

The prominently placed article appears timed to coincide with a second day of sensitive negotiations between the US and China, which are seeking to ease tensions over shipments of technology and rare earth elements. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s presence at the talks underscore the importance that export controls are playing in these discussions. Lutnick has said China isn’t capable of producing high volumes of sophisticated semiconductors, a sign American export controls are limiting its progress.

Semiconductor packaging or stacking refers to the techniques of bundling chips together to make them more powerful - Huawei has been relying on this method to make its most powerful AI chips at Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., aiming to develop silicon as sophisticated as what Nvidia Corp. offers.

Huawei has in past years evolved from a telecom gear and smartphone maker into one of China’s national tech champions, making advances in semiconductors, EVs and AI. It’s also one of Washington’s biggest targets, given persistent accusations of its ties to Beijing. The company has repeatedly stressed it’s an employee-run company.

Ren, a former People’s Liberation Army officer, has emerged as one of the tech sector’s most prominent voices since the first Trump administration added the company to the so-called Entity List.

That move significantly curtailed Huawei’s access to US technologies, initially walloped the business and sped its exit from several major markets. But Huawei has since regained market share in smartphones, developed a more advanced process than the US thought possible, and is now making inroads into the AI and EV software markets.

In May, Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said that Chinese AI rivals are filling the void left by the departure of US companies from that market, and their technology is becoming more powerful.

