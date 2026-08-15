Hugh Hefner alerted FBI about Epstein; alleged rape victim, Playboy Playmate, contacted 15 years later: Report

New details have emerged about Jeffrey Epstein, as reports suggest that Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who died in 2017, personally alerted the FBI in 2005 about Epstein. Reportedly, Epstein had abused a former Playboy Playmate. However, it is claimed that the bureau did not follow up with the woman who was allegedly raped and trafficked until almost 15 years later.

New allegations against Epstein by Hugh Hefner The claim has been highlighted by Miami Herald journalist Julie K. Brown in her Substack this week. The allegations are said to be a part of an amended complaint filed in May in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida by 32 Epstein victims.

According to the details in a lawsuit, Audra Lynn Christiansen, Miss October 2003, approached Hefner in 2005, alleging that Jeffrey Epstein had abused and trafficked her. She reportedly asked Hefner when she was 23 to contact the FBI on her behalf, believing that agents would take the allegations more seriously if they came from someone like him. It is claimed that Hefner contacted the FBI “multiple times” on her behalf.

Also Read | Who was Daniel Siad? French modelling scout linked to Epstein found dead

Christiansen stated that she was trafficked to one of Hefner's wealthy associates, Macau casino billionaire Stanley Ho, who died in 2020. According to the filing, she asked Hefner to report the allegations as he had the “clout” to bring authorities' attention.

The lawsuit further alleged that the FBI failed to act on multiple reports concerning Epstein and his sexual abuse, which date back to 1996.

According to the complaint, “Mr. Hefner called the FBI multiple times on behalf of Ms. Christiansen to report Jeffrey Epstein.” Christiansen, now 46, was reportedly contacted by the FBI in October 2020, after Epstein's death, to follow up on the 15-year-old complaint.

The lawsuit includes a 2020 FBI report of a call, in which Christiansen said that she was introduced to Epstein by her agents. She added that Epstein wanted to meet her after her Playboy shoot was published.

Christiansen later appeared on the reality television series The Girls Next Door. She also featured in Playboy's 2003 “Playmate data sheet”, where she described her ideal partner as “a secure older man who makes me laugh”.

The filing also mentions Stanley Ho, whom Epstein reportedly described in a 2011 email as “the richest man in Hong Kong” and claimed “owns most of Macau”. For the unversed, Ho was one of the most prominent figures in Macau's casino industry.

Also Read | Gates Foundation external review finds no evidence of payments to Epstein

Meanwhile, the FBI sought to have the lawsuit dismissed in June, arguing that the agency was “not required to investigate every complaint” it received. The case remains before the court.

The FBI has not yet publicly addressed Hefner's alleged reports about Epstein.