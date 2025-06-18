Hulk Hogan recovering after heart surgery, not in critical condition: Report

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, 71, recently underwent heart surgery but is on the recovery, Us Weekly reported citing a source as saying.

“Hulk had pretty serious heart surgery a few weeks ago and was doing well afterwards, it wasn’t a near-death thing,” the insider was quoted as saying, reassuring fans about the WWE legend’s condition.

Despite online speculation, the source emphasised, “He’s been recovering,” adding that Hogan is not “on death’s door.”

Rumors sparked by radio host’s claim Concerns over Hogan’s health escalated on June 18 after radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge claimed Hogan was hospitalised and that loved ones had been told to “come say your goodbyes.”

However, Us Weekly’s source refuted this portrayal, stating the situation was never that dire.

Family fallout with daughter Brooke The health update comes amid ongoing family tensions between Hogan and his daughter, Brooke Hogan, 37.

In a March Instagram post, Brooke publicly explained her decision to cut ties with both her parents: “I have completely separate reasons for going no contact with each of my parents,” she wrote. “No contact with my Mom has nothing to do with my Dad, and no contact with my Father has nothing to do with my Mother.”

She added that her estrangement was “based purely on how they have dealt with me directly my entire life.”

Caught off guard A separate source told Us Weekly that Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, was blindsided by Brooke’s decision.

“Terry not speaking to Brooke is [a] much more recent thing,” the insider said. “He tells people he doesn’t specifically know why Brooke won’t speak to him.”