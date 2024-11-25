Hulk Hogan reveals Donald Trump’s interest in appointing him to fitness role

  • Hulk Hogan shared details of a conversation with former President Donald Trump, where Trump suggested the wrestling icon could lead the President’s Council on Physical Fitness in his second term.

Ravi Hari
Updated25 Nov 2024, 01:07 AM IST
Hulk Hogan, professional entertainer and wrestler, gestures during a rally for Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden, in New York, U.S., October 27, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Hulk Hogan, professional entertainer and wrestler, gestures during a rally for Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden, in New York, U.S., October 27, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid(REUTERS)

Hulk Hogan, American retired professional wrestler, has revealed details of a conversation with former US President and current President-elect Donald Trump, suggesting the possibility of a future role for Hogan in Trump’s upcoming second term.

Hulk Hogan, during an interview with Fox News, recounted a conversation he had with Trump at his rally in Madison Square Garden, New York, in October, and the WWE legend stated that the former President Trump appeared open to the idea of appointing him to a role in his second term, The Hill reported.

Hogan quoted Trump as saying in the interview, "You know something, you’d be great to run the President’s Council on Physical Fitness," during their discussion at the New York event, the US news site reported.

A surprising offer

Hogan recounted that Trump, during their conversation, seemed open to the idea of appointing the wrestling legend to lead the President’s Council on Physical Fitness. Hogan, quoted by The Hill from his interview with Fox, said Trump told him, “You know something, you’d be great to run the President’s Council on Physical Fitness.”

The statement suggests Trump’s recognition of Hogan’s public persona and his potential influence in advocating for healthier lifestyles, particularly among young Americans.

The conversation on fitness and nutrition

Hogan shared that their discussion delved deeper into the state of nutrition in the United States. He expressed concern about the quality of food available to Americans, especially when compared to international standards.

“At the end of the day, when I was in the back at Madison Square Garden after the whole rally, we were talking about Robert Kennedy. I was talking about nutrition, and how many foreign countries won’t even let their people eat the food that we eat here in America,” Hogan was quoted as saying.

He went on to emphasize the adverse effects of unhealthy food, stating, “It’s so bad, and it’s poisoned a generation of kids. And at the end of the day, we start talking about physical fitness.”

Trump’s interest in physical fitness initiatives

The idea of Hogan leading the President’s Council on Physical Fitness aligns with Trump’s focus on promoting health and fitness. While no official announcement or confirmation has been made about Hogan’s potential role, the conversation highlights Trump’s interest in utilizing prominent figures to advocate for national health initiatives.

 

Also Read | Why UFC CEO Dana White won’t ever campaign for Donald Trump again

President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition

The President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition (PCSFN) is a federal advisory body dedicated to promoting healthy eating and physical activity for individuals of all backgrounds and abilities.

On October 4, 2023, President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order extending the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition through September 30, 2025. This order supports the ongoing promotion of the National Youth Sports Strategy and directs the Council to focus on raising national awareness of the critical link between mental health, physical fitness, and nutrition.

Also Read | Kamala Harris is a ‘really bad actress’, says Hulk Hogan

Whether Hogan will be tapped for this position remains to be seen, but his recent remarks signal his openness to engaging in public service on these critical health issues.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 01:07 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsHulk Hogan reveals Donald Trump’s interest in appointing him to fitness role

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,655.00810.00
      Chennai
      79,661.00810.00
      Delhi
      79,813.00810.00
      Kolkata
      79,665.00810.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.