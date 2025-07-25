Hulk Hogan spent final weeks battling health issues, trying to reconnect with estranged family: Report

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, endured a difficult and emotionally fraught final chapter before his death at age 71. According to a report from the Daily Mail, the iconic WWE star’s last weeks were marked by a cascade of health issues, emotional reckonings, and attempts to make peace with estranged family members.

Hogan reportedly suffered from a “weak heart,” was on oxygen support, and experienced severe fatigue and shortness of breath in the days leading up to his death. An insider told the outlet that he had lost a significant amount of weight and struggled with even basic activity while living at his mansion in Clearwater, Florida.

“He had a lot of scores to settle,” the source said. “Didn’t want to leave anything unsaid.” According to the report, Hogan made an effort to reach out to estranged loved ones — including his daughter Brooke, with whom he had a strained relationship. The two had not spoken since shortly before Hogan’s 2023 wedding to Sky Daily, though he reportedly hoped for a reconciliation.

The wrestling icon passed away Thursday morning following a suspected cardiac arrest. Emergency services received a 911 call at approximately 10 a.m., and Hogan was transported to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead at 11:17 a.m. Officials confirmed that foul play is not suspected, although an official cause of death has not yet been released.

Clearwater Police stated that Hogan had been experiencing a “serious medical-related issue.” His declining health has been linked to a lifetime of physical punishment in the ring, steroid use, and complications from over 25 surgeries.

In the wake of his passing, rumours swirled about Hogan’s condition, including unverified claims that he had been paralysed or in a coma. These have been denied by those close to the star.