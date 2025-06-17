Huma Abedin and Alex Soros tie the knot in star-studded New York wedding - Check who all attended

Huma Abedin, longtime aide to Hillary Clinton, and Alex Soros, the son of billionaire philanthropist George Soros, were married over the weekend in a high-profile wedding that brought together some of the biggest names in politics, media, and society.

The couple exchanged vows at the Soros family’s sprawling estate in the Hamptons, marking a union that blended personal joy with public interest.

Who attended the wedding? The ceremony was as grand as the guest list was powerful. Former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were in attendance, as were former Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff. Key congressional figures such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi also made appearances.

Huma's outfit for the day The bride wore not one but two custom dresses for the occasion. For the Western-style ceremony, Abedin wore an ivory silk crepe Givenchy gown, designed by Sarah Burton, the creative force behind some of fashion’s most iconic wedding looks. The dress featured delicate olive-branch embroidery and hand-sewn initials, drawing inspiration from classic Hollywood elegance, notably Audrey Hepburn.

The celebration wasn’t just political—it was also stylish. Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour was among the high-profile guests, alongside Nicky Hilton Rothschild and talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

Social media reactions to the wedding The wedding divided the internet. Various people took to X and criticised the union. One person wrote, “The satanic couple from hell, Alex Soros and Huma Abedin, have released photos from their lavish wedding—joined by none other than Bill and Hillary Clinton (sic).”

Another person commented, “Alex Soros has married Huma Abedin over the weekend! The dress is pretty, but there’s not really much more to say when you’re marrying into one of the most heinous families on the planet, but hey enjoy girl enjoy your weekly new custom Birkin! He’s so unattractive, girl how? (sic).”

Though deeply private about their relationship in the past, the couple’s wedding has now placed them firmly in the public eye.