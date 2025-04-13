Human skulls for $90? Florida woman arrested for buying & selling human bones on Facebook

In a shocking incident, a Florida-based woman was recently arrested by the police for allegedly buying and selling human bones online.

The woman identified as 52-year-old Kymberlee Anne Schopper of Deltona was arrested on Thursday night and charged with trading human tissue, media reports said citing the Orange City Police Department.

However, she was released on Friday from the Volusia County Jail on a bail bond of $7,500.

The police had received a report on December 21, 2023, about a local business selling human bones on Facebook Marketplace, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

The report included images from the business' Facebook page, which officers said advertised various human bones for sale.

The ‘Wicked Wonderland’ According to authorities, the Orange City business, Wicked Wonderland, was selling on its website two human skulls for $90, a human clavicle and scapula for $90, a human rib for $35, human vertebrae for $35 and a partial human skull for $600.

The human remains were seized by the police and submitted for testing by a medical expert, according to the report.

A shop owner had told the authorities that the shop sold human bones for years and did not know it was illegal in Florida.

"She confirmed that the store had multiple human bone fragments, all purchased from private sellers, and mentioned she has documentation for these transactions but could not provide it at that moment," according to an arrest affidavit, as per the report. "She described the bones as genuine human remains and delicate in nature."

Also Read | Couple caught having sex on historic cemetery grave, drugs discovered in car

The cranium and the skull fragment were likely archaeological recoveries, some being over 100 years old and others more than 500 years old, FOX 35 report said citing experts.

Another Schopper, a co-owner of the shop, had told the police that the bones were “educational models".