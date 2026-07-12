Humanoid robots perform surgeries for first time in breakthrough UC San Diego trial

In a significant breakthrough for robotic medicine, researchers at the University of California San Diego have successfully used teleoperated humanoid robots to perform surgeries during a preclinical trial. The achievement, marks the first time humanoid robots have carried out complete surgical procedures, potentially opening the door to a future where robots assist—or even perform—operations in hospitals, disaster zones and remote communities.

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Here's what happened and why it matters.

What did researchers achieve? Scientists and surgeons from UC San Diego completed two successful surgeries using humanoid robots on large non-primate mammals.

The procedures included:

-A human-robot team, where a humanoid robot performed a gallbladder removal while a human surgeon assisted.

-A robot-robot team, where two humanoid robots worked together to complete another surgery.

Researchers described the trial as a proof of concept showing that humanoid robots can safely perform complex surgical tasks under human supervision.

How do these robots work? Unlike autonomous robots, these machines are teleoperated, meaning a surgeon controls every movement remotely using specialized controllers.

The robot essentially mirrors the surgeon's hand movements in real time, allowing human expertise to guide every step of the operation.

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Researchers say this technology could eventually enable expert surgeons to operate on patients hundreds—or even thousands—of kilometres away.

Why are humanoid robots different? Today's robotic surgery systems, such as those commonly found in advanced hospitals, are designed specifically for surgery.

Humanoid robots offer several advantages:

-They can walk and move like humans

-They can perform multiple types of tasks, not just surgery

-They can use conventional surgical instruments with minimal modifications

-They fit into existing operating rooms without major infrastructure changes

The robots used in the study, nicknamed Surgie, stand about 5 feet tall and weigh roughly 60 pounds, making them significantly smaller than conventional robotic surgical systems, which can weigh around 1,800 pounds.

Why is this important? Researchers believe humanoid robots could help solve one of healthcare's biggest challenges: a shortage of surgeons.

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Many rural and underserved regions struggle to recruit specialists, resulting in:

-Longer waiting times

-Reduced access to surgery

-Greater healthcare inequality

By allowing experienced surgeons to operate remotely, hospitals in isolated areas could gain access to specialised procedures without needing a full surgical team on-site.

The technology could also prove valuable in:

-Rural hospitals

-Military battlefields

-Disaster relief operations

-Search-and-rescue missions

-Future space missions

Are the robots replacing surgeons? No.

Researchers emphasise that the technology is intended to assist surgeons, not replace them.

Initially, humanoid robots are expected to:

-Assist during operations

-Hold surgical instruments

-Retrieve equipment

-Help prepare and clean operating rooms

Only later, as the technology matures, could they perform more complex procedures under continuous human control.

What challenges remain? Although the surgeries were successful, the technology is still in its early stages.

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Researchers identified several hurdles:

Longer operation times

The robots required repeated recalibration during surgery, making procedures significantly slower than existing robotic systems.

Latency

Small delays between the surgeon's commands and the robot's movements remain a challenge, particularly for long-distance operations.

Further testing

The surgeries were conducted on animals during a preclinical trial. Human clinical trials will require extensive testing and regulatory approval before the technology can be widely adopted.

Why could humanoid robots be more practical? Researchers argue that humanoid robots are more versatile than existing surgical systems.

Instead of being limited to one operation, they could:

-Assist in multiple surgical specialties

-Perform general hospital tasks

-Adapt to different healthcare environments

-Work in temporary or mobile medical facilities

Because they resemble human workers, they can also integrate more naturally into existing hospital workflows.

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The successful trial represents an early but important milestone in robotic surgery.

The research team plans to improve:

-Robot reliability

-Remote-control responsiveness

-Surgical speed

-Automation capabilities

If future studies are successful, humanoid robots could eventually become routine assistants in operating rooms, helping surgeons deliver specialised care to patients regardless of location.