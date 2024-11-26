Hunger OTT: International Emmy’s winner Thai actress Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying’s movie streaming on this platform

Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying just made history as the first Thai actor to win an International Emmy Award for Best Performance.

Published26 Nov 2024, 05:07 PM IST
Hunger OTT: International Emmy's winner Thai actress Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying's movie streaming on this platform
Hunger OTT: International Emmy’s winner Thai actress Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying’s movie streaming on this platform(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying made history on Monday night as the first Thai actor to win an International Emmy Award for Best Performance. The 28-year-old plays essays the role of a talented young street-food cook in the critically acclaimed film titled ‘Hunger’. 

The film is available on Netflix and garnered a 6.6 rating on IMDB. It was a hit with both critics and audiences and currently holds an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“A talented young street-food cook pushes herself to the limit after accepting an invitation to train under an infamous and ruthless chef,” explains the Netflix blurb for the film.

The 2023 drama also stars Nopachai Jayanama and Gunn Svasti in key roles. It can be streamed online by Netflix users and also remains available for download. It has been dubbed in English and also allows for the use of English subtitles alongside the original Thai audio.

The film was written by acclaimed screenwriter Kongdej Jaturanrasmee and directed by Sitisiri Mongkolsiri. Hunger previously won Best Feature Film and a slew of other awards at the 2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Also Read | International Emmys: ‘Happy’, Vir Das to wear Delhi-based designer’s creation

The well known Thai model — nicknamed Aokbab — had made her cinematic debut in 2017 with the film ‘Bad Genius’. She won the Screen International Rising Star Asia at New York Asian Film Festival in the same year. ChuengcharoensukyingShe beat three prominent actors — Adriana Barazza for Where the Tracks End, Sara Giraudeau for Everything is Fine and Jessica Hynes for There She Goes — to take the Emmy award home on Monday. 

The award ceremony was held in New York on Monday night and hosted by Indian comedian Vir Das. He had incidentally won an Emmy award last year for his stand-up special ‘Landing’. The 56 nominees came from 21 countries — with just with Singapore and Thailand representing southeast Asia. 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 05:07 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsHunger OTT: International Emmy’s winner Thai actress Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying’s movie streaming on this platform

      Popular in News

