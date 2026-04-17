‘Hungry all the time’: Families sound alarm as US troops are served ‘dry patty, tasteless food’ on their way to Mideast

Amid all the news and controversy around the United States sending troops for naval blockade in Iran, a fresh controversy has erupted online over the food being served to troops. Viral posts claim and debate about the quality and portion sizes provided to personnel aboard US warships in the Middle East.

A picture of a dinner on the USS Abraham Lincoln, shared by a service member with his family - consisted of a small handful of boiled carrots, a dry meat patty and a gray slab of processed meat. As per reports, even the coffee machine on board had broken down.

"The food is tasteless and there’s not nearly enough and they’re hungry all the time," one told USA Today. "That kind of breaks your heart."

Now their families, worried their loved ones in the Middle East may not be getting enough to eat, are packing care boxes with essentials to help them endure long deployments.

However, these boxes are not reaching the troops as mail delivery to military ZIP codes across the Middle East has been indefinitely suspended.

Why the postal services were suspended? The Postal Service and the Military Postal Service Agency have halted deliveries since early April, citing airspace closures and logistical disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict.

"Resumption of mail service is contingent upon the reopening of airspace by civil authorities, and the area commander’s evaluation of regional transportation and distribution stability," Millitary spokesperson said

However, "no military mailings are being returned to the sender during a suspension. They are held until they can be delivered."

What netizen said?

USA Today that reported the story first said, the Pentagon did not respond to a request for comment on the mail stoppage or reports that some US vessels were short on food.