Hunter Biden asks judge to drop laptop data case, citing massive debt and financial woes

Hunter Biden, the 55-year-old son of President Joe Biden, has claimed that the $3 million Malibu rental home he shared with his wife, Melissa, and their son, Beau, is “unlivable” following the California wildfires. Amid these challenges, Biden requested a federal judge on Wednesday to dismiss his lawsuit against a former Trump aide, which centers on the publication of contents from a laptop linked to him. He cited his dwindling financial resources as a major obstacle in continuing the litigation.

The fires ravaged his neighborhood in January 2025, with most homes burning to the ground.

Hunter Biden's financial struggles amid wildfire damage In court filings from Wednesday, Hunter Biden expressed the difficulties he has faced since the fires. He stated that the property had become “unlivable for an extended period of time” and that he has been struggling to find a new place to live. According to the legal filing, Hunter is also having trouble earning a living. "Like many others in that situation, [Hunter] has had difficulty in finding a new permanent place to live as well as finding it difficult to earn a living," the filing read.

Palisades fire ravages neighborhood Hunter’s property, however, appears to have escaped significant damage, despite the destruction that surrounded it. Sources confirmed to the New York Post that while all the other homes in the area were razed by the Palisades Fire, Hunter’s four-bedroom home remained standing. The wildfire, which tore through Los Angeles in January, caused widespread damage across the region.

Unclear damage to home While current photos show the home still standing, it is unclear whether it sustained invisible damage due to heat or smoke from nearby fires. This has raised questions about the true extent of the damage to the property, which Hunter has indicated may affect his ability to carry on with certain personal matters.

Hunter Biden seeks to drop lawsuit amid financial woes Hunter Biden’s financial struggles were further revealed in the court papers, where he urged a judge to drop a 2023 lawsuit he filed against Garrett Ziegler, a former Trump White House aide, related to laptop hacking.

According to Hunter’s appeal, his mounting debt and financial difficulties, including reduced sales of his artwork and memoir, have made it impossible to continue with the lawsuit. "He must focus his time and resources dealing with his relocation, the damage he has incurred due to the fires, and paying for his family’s living expenses as opposed to this litigation,” the court papers noted.

