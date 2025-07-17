Hunter Biden blames Democratic Party disloyalty for 2024 election loss: ‘We did not remain loyal to leader of the party’

In his first public remarks since Donald Trump returned to the White House, Hunter Biden attributed the Democrats' defeat in the 2024 presidential election to their abandonment of his father, former President Joe Biden.

“We lost the last election because we did not remain loyal to the leader of the party,” Hunter said during the debut episode of At Our Table, a podcast hosted by former Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison.

The younger Biden criticised Democrats for failing to back a sitting president and squandering the advantages of incumbency and what he called “an incredibly successful administration.”

“That’s my position. We had the advantage of incumbency, we had the advantage of an incredibly successful administration, and the Democratic Party literally melted down,” he argued.

He warned that the fallout from the party’s internal strife would carry into the next election cycle, making unity an even greater imperative.

Forecasts of Democratic infighting “You know what, we are going to fight amongst ourselves for the next three years until there’s a nominee. And then with the nominee, we better as hell get behind that nominee,” Hunter said, voicing frustration about factionalism within the party.

Denies role in father’s administration Hunter Biden also addressed long-standing speculation that he held undue influence during his father’s presidency.

“I stayed as far away as I possibly could — which, by the way, broke my heart,” he said. “I didn’t want to be a distraction.”

Despite his legal troubles making frequent headlines during Joe Biden’s term, Hunter had largely kept a low profile.

Pardon controversy As Joe Biden exited the White House, he issued a pardon to his son, reversing earlier public promises not to grant clemency. Hunter had been convicted of three federal gun charges related to a 2018 firearm purchase during a period of substance addiction. He also pleaded guilty in a separate case for failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes.

The clemency move drew scrutiny, especially after the elder Biden had said he would not pardon his son if convicted.

Responds to Mental Fitness Questions and Health Revelation The former President’s health and mental acuity were under intense scrutiny, particularly after his poor debate performance against Trump in June 2024. Hunter dismissed the idea that the administration attempted to hide signs of decline.

“What sells, Jaime? What sells is the idea of a conspiracy,” he said, arguing that secrecy in Washington is virtually impossible. “The ability to keep a secret in Washington is zero.”

Hunter also responded to reports about his father’s battle with metastatic prostate cancer, which the former President disclosed earlier this year.

“Every single day, hundreds of people [interact with him],” Hunter said. “And you can’t get one of them to go on the record and say, ‘I saw the president do X’?”

Joe Biden’s exit and Kamala Harris’ loss Following mounting pressure from within his own party due to concerns about his health and leadership, Joe Biden eventually stepped aside. Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee but went on to lose the general election to Donald Trump.