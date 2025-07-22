Hunter Biden denies White House cocaine was his: ‘I’ve been sober since 2019’

Hunter Biden has denied any involvement with a bag of cocaine found in the White House in 2023, calling the accusation baseless during a recent interview with Channel 5, a YouTube channel hosted by Andrew Callaghan.

“I have been clean and sober since June of 2019. I have not touched a drop of alcohol or a drug, and I’m incredibly proud of that,” Biden said.

He also dismissed the idea that he would bring drugs into one of the most secure buildings in the world. “Why would I bring cocaine into the White House and stick it into a cubby outside of the situation room in the West Wing?” he said.

FBI reopened case citing public interest The interview follows a renewed push by the FBI to investigate high-profile unresolved cases. In May 2025, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed that the bureau would reopen several investigations “that garnered public interest,” including the cocaine incident.

Although the Secret Service conducted a months-long probe using advanced forensic techniques, the case was closed in July 2023 after investigators failed to identify a suspect.

“On July 12, the Secret Service received the FBI’s laboratory results, which did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons,” the agency said in a statement.

Trump speculates, Hunter responds President Donald Trump previously speculated in a media interview that the cocaine could belong to “either Joe or Hunter,” without presenting evidence.

Hunter Biden, the younger son of former President Joe Biden, has been a frequent target of Republican scrutiny over his foreign business dealings, which he denied once again in the interview.

Gun conviction and Presidential pardon In 2024, Hunter Biden was convicted on three federal felony gun charges tied to his 2018 firearm purchase while addicted to drugs. He was found guilty of lying on the application form and of illegally possessing a weapon for 11 days.

Before leaving office, President Joe Biden issued a controversial pardon for his son, covering all potential federal crimes between January 1, 2014, and December 1, 2024.

The White House had previously stated President Biden would not use his pardon power to benefit his family. The decision marked a major reversal.

On Biden’s debate performance: ‘He’s tired as shit’ Hunter Biden also addressed his father’s disastrous 2024 debate against Donald Trump, which eventually led to the then President withdrawing from the race after intense internal pressure from the Democratic Party.

“He’s 81 years old, he’s tired as shit. They give him Ambien to be able to sleep,” Hunter said in the interview. “He gets up on the stage and looks like he’s a deer in the headlights, and it feeds into every ... story that anybody wants to tell.”

