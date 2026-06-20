Hunter Biden explodes over UFC event on White House lawn, challenges Don Jr. to cage fight

He argued that turning the White House grounds into a fight venue diminished what he called a “sacred” public space.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated20 Jun 2026, 02:33 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: According to Hunter Biden, holding a UFC event on the South Lawn sends the message that the president can use public institutions as personal property. REUTERS/David Swanson/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: According to Hunter Biden, holding a UFC event on the South Lawn sends the message that the president can use public institutions as personal property. REUTERS/David Swanson/File Photo(REUTERS)

Hunter Biden launched a scathing attack on the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House South Lawn, arguing that the venue is being used as a symbol of presidential power rather than a national celebration.

In a lengthy social media post addressed to podcast host Joe Rogan, Biden criticized the idea of staging a combat-sports event at the White House, describing it as contrary to democratic values.

"The White House does not belong to Donald Trump. It does not belong to any president. It belongs to the people."

He argued that turning the White House grounds into a fight venue diminished what he called a "sacred" public space.

Roman empire comparison

Biden framed much of his criticism through comparisons to ancient Rome, accusing President Donald Trump of treating the White House like an imperial arena.

"To treat it as Caesar treated the Colosseum is antithetical to everything our founding fathers fought for."

He continued: "This is not Rome. Presidents are not emperors doling out bread and circuses for the peasants."

According to Biden, holding a UFC event on the South Lawn sends the message that the president can use public institutions as personal property.

"By holding the event on the South Lawn, what he was saying to the rest of us is: 'This is my house. I own it. I will do with it what I please. I'll build a colosseum and have the gladiators fight under my gaze.'"

Biden argued that the White House event crossed a line.

"An exhibition of imperial domination, not a celebration of our 250th anniversary as a democracy."

"The President is our servant"

Biden concluded his remarks by emphasizing what he sees as the proper role of the presidency.

"The president is our servant. Not our Caesar."

The statement capped his broader argument that the White House should remain a symbol of public service rather than political spectacle.

Cage fight challenge to Donald Trump Jr.

In the postscript of the message, Biden added a surprising personal challenge aimed at Donald Trump Jr..

"P.S. Cage match between me and Don. Jr? Your call on the venue. Anywhere but the South Lawn."

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