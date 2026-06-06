Hunter Biden finds unlikely support from MAGA influencers after candid posts on sobriety

Hunter Biden has drawn unexpected praise from several prominent conservative social media personalities after a series of candid online exchanges about addiction, recovery and personal struggles.

The son of former US President Joe Biden has often been a frequent target of criticism from right-wing commentators. However, recent interactions on X have shown that personal experiences and recovery stories can sometimes cut across political divides.

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Viral Post Lists What Americans Agree On The discussion gained momentum after Biden shared a lengthy post highlighting issues he believes many Americans agree on, regardless of political affiliation.

The post touched on topics ranging from inflation and stock trading by elected officials to immigration, foreign policy and technological change. It also referenced popular cultural debates and conspiracy theories that frequently dominate online conversations.

Biden argued that many of the issues driving political outrage often distract from concerns that affect people across ideological lines.

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He contrasted those topics with issues he claims Americans are frequently encouraged to fight over, including his own controversies, his laptop, vaccines, transgender participation in sports and pronoun usage.

"The joke," Biden suggested, is that these divisive topics often overshadow broader concerns shared by many citizens.

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MAGA Influencer's Criticism Takes An Unexpected Turn One of the most talked-about exchanges involved Ashley, known on X as TeamTrump47, a conservative influencer with more than 100,000 followers.

Attempting what many viewed as a light-hearted jab, Ashley remarked that she would rather "live under a rock than smoke it."

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Instead of responding defensively, Biden replied, “Me too. It was awful.”

The response appeared to shift the tone of the conversation immediately.

“Well damn, Hunter, that makes me sad,” Ashley wrote. “You live a better life than you were living. Good luck.”

The exchange quickly attracted attention online, with many users highlighting the unexpected moment of empathy between political opponents.

Conservative Voices Praise Recovery Journey Ashley was not alone in expressing support.

ThePatrioticBlonde, a MAGA influencer with 1.3 million followers on X, publicly congratulated Biden on reaching seven years of sobriety.

“We’re on polar opposites of the political spectrum, @HunterBiden, but as someone who has lost a baby brother to heroin, I’ve seen first hand how hard it is. Well done. You survived,” the Republican influencer wrote.

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Former Republican congressman George Santos also weighed in, writing: “You know what… good for you. God bless you, drugs are no joke.”

The comments marked a notable departure from the political criticism that often surrounds Biden's public image.

Self-Deprecating Humour Resonates Online Biden also engaged with critics using humour.

Responding to Kenneth E. Belkin's suggestion that he belonged to the “elite oligarch class,” Biden posted a photograph of himself smoking a half-lit cigarette and joked that he was instead part of the group that smokes outside the West Haven Super 8.

While Belkin remained politically aligned with the MAGA movement, he nevertheless expressed support for Biden's recovery.

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“I will say this and I said it on tv many times, I would’ve also pardoned you if you were my son. Because what’s a father to do,” he wrote. “Keep up with your sobriety it’s an example many in the country need to see and Americans love a comeback (myself included). I truly wish you and yours health and happiness.”

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Biden also showed a willingness to joke about his past struggles with crack addiction.

When one X user wrote, “Hunter I’d vote for you but even if you’re sober (which is great) I would require at least one crack joke campaign ad to pledge my loyalty,” Biden joined in the humour.

“How about ‘Let’s take another crack with a Biden.’ Needs work but the possibilities are endless,” he replied.

The 56-year-old later added what he described as his preferred campaign slogan: “A vote for Hunter is a crack to the system.” Now that’s a campaign slogan!”

A Rare Moment Of Common Ground While the online interactions are unlikely to alter broader political loyalties, they have sparked discussion about how shared human experiences—particularly addiction, recovery and family struggles—can sometimes transcend partisan divisions.

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For many social media users, the exchanges stood out not because of politics, but because they reflected a rare moment of empathy and common ground in an increasingly polarised online environment.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.