New footage shows Huntington Beach chopper spinning mid-air in terrifying moments before it hit ground | Watch video

A helicopter reportedly crashed near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Huntington Street on Saturday afternoon, causing multiple injuries.

According to reports, the crash occurred near the Waterfront Beach Resort, where an event called 'Cars 'N Copters on the Coast' was underway. City officials later confirmed that the helicopter was affiliated with the event.

The wreckage ended up lodged in trees at the front of the Hyatt Regency Hotel. Videos captured first responders at the scene, with bystanders watching the aftermath.

In the video, the helicopter is seen flying low, with its blades striking the tops of palm trees. It then begins to spin, causing the person filming to duck. The clip follows the helicopter as it crashes nearby, just a short distance from where the filmer was located.

Watch:

The helicopter is equipped with a Rolls-Royce 250-C30G turbo-shaft engine, delivering 650 horsepower and capable of reaching speeds up to 172 mph. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, though the New York Post reported that the rear engine seemed to fail, which led to the helicopter spinning and eventually crashing.

Police told CBS News that the two people aboard the helicopter were safely rescued, while three pedestrians on the ground sustained injuries. All five individuals were taken to the hospital, and their conditions remain unknown.

What did the eyewitness say? Tim Robinson, a Huntington Beach resident who witnessed the crash, said he initially thought it was part of a film shoot.

“At first I thought it was a movie,” Tim Robinson told Fox News Digital. “It spun around a few times and slammed into that. It was crazy.”

Robinson, who said he walks that area of the beach nearly every day, described the moment in more detail: “It came down really low, then I heard a ping — something flew off the helicopter. After that, it started spinning out of control.”

Who owned the helicopter? Aviation influencer Eric Nixon owns the helicopter. Authorities have identified the aircraft as a 1980 Bell 222 helicopter, registered as N222EX.

According to public records, the aircraft had logged just under 1,900 total flight hours and was equipped with Garmin navigation systems and dual flight controls.