US Hurricane Center warns of ‘Potential Tropical Cyclone One’; predicts heavy rains, flash floods in Texas, Louisiana

The US National Hurricane Centre issued a warning on Tuesday, June 16, of a potential tropical cyclone. As per local reports, the first named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season could form in the Gulf within the next day or two.

An advisory issued at 10 am CDT on June 16 stated that "potentially life-threatening flash and urban flooding is possible across the Texas coast eastward into central Mississippi through Thursday."

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"Prolonged rainfall may extend the flood threat into the weekend. Widespread small stream and minor river flooding is expected along the Texas coast into southwest Louisiana, with isolated areas of significant river flooding possible across the Texas Coast and Louisiana," the National Hurricane Center predicted.

It added that "Potential Tropical Cyclone One" is forecast to become a tropical storm as it moves along or just off the northwestern Gulf coast through Wednesday.

"Tropical Storm Watches have been issued from Sargent, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana," the National Hurricane Center said in its forecast.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding is expected along portions of the Upper Texas and Louisiana coastlines.

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‘First named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season’ Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist, said in an online post that the first name on the list for tropical storms in the Atlantic basin is Arthur.

DaSilva was quoted by USA Today as saying that the system has a 60 per cent chance of becoming Tropical Storm Arthur as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

"The time frame for possible development is from Tuesday [June 16] to Wednesday [June 17] before the system moves inland," DaSilva was quoted as saying.

The system will bring "intense rainfall" in parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, even if it doesn't earn the name "Arthur," the report added.

The hurricane center said that "regardless of tropical cyclone formation, interests across southern and eastern Texas and portions of Louisiana and Mississippi should prepare for periods of intense rainfall over the next several days, which could produce widespread, life-threatening flash, urban, and river flooding."