Hurricane Erin: ‘Life-threatening flooding’ warning for North Carolina; where is it heading next?

Holidaymakers from Florida up to New England have been told to stay cautious as dangerous rip currents develop along the shoreline, with Hurricane Erin moving northwards through the Atlantic.

Advertisement

Will the Storm Hit Land? Although the storm is not expected to make landfall, forecasters warned of “life-threatening flooding” in parts of North Carolina, BBC reported. Earlier, Erin flooded homes and roads in Puerto Rico, leaving behind widespread damage.

How Strong is Hurricane Erin Now? The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) confirmed to BBC that Erin weakened to a category two storm on Tuesday but is still producing sustained winds of 105mph (168km/h). Meteorologists noted that the system is unusually large, with tropical storm-force winds stretching 230 miles from its centre, and it is likely to expand further.

Where is Erin Headed Next? By Tuesday night, the storm’s centre was projected to pass east of the Bahamas. On Wednesday and Thursday, Erin is expected to travel between Bermuda and the US East Coast.

Advertisement

What’s Happening in North Carolina? In North Carolina’s Outer Banks, officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Hatteras and Ocracoke islands, fearing the main highway connecting them could be cut off. Authorities warned coastal flooding could push waves as high as 15ft (4.6m), with some roads remaining submerged for days.

Are Rip Currents Already Affecting Swimmers? Rip currents have already posed a serious risk. On Monday, 60 people were rescued at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, after being pulled into the ocean.

How are Authorities Responding? North Carolina Governor Josh Stein declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, cautioning that residents in some coastal areas may need to evacuate.

Which Other Beaches are Affected? Further north, beaches in Long Island, New Jersey, and Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach were closed to swimmers as conditions worsened.

Advertisement

How Severe Has Erin Been This Season? Erin, the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season, “explosively deepened and intensified” over the weekend, briefly reaching category five status before fluctuating in strength.