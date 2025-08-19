Hurricane Erin: What are evacuation plans as authorities warn of storm hitting dangerous rip currents, swamp roads?

Hurricane Erin, a dangerous Category 4 storm and the first of the Atlantic season, has impacted tourists' plans and prompted evacuations on North Carolina's Outer Banks but is likely to stay offshore. However, authorities cautioned the storm could hit dangerous rip currents, including swamp roads with waves of 15 feet (4.6 meters).

Advertisement

Authorities ordered evacuations on select barrier islands along the Carolina coast. Much of the Outer Banks was placed under tropical storm and surge watches on 18 August.

Hurricane Erin evacuation plans According to the Wrightsville Beach, near Wilmington, North Carolina, at least 60 swimmers were rescued from rip currents on Monday. Meanwhile, tourists and residents endured hours-long waits in a line of cars at Ocracoke Island’s ferry terminal, the only way off the island besides flying.

Also Read | Hurricane Erin Weakens While Drenching Puerto Rico, Islands

Seth Brotherton, of Catfish, North Carolina, whose weeklong fishing trip concluded following two days said, "We definitely thought twice. But they said ‘mandatory’ and that pretty much means, ‘get out of here.’"

Evacuations began Monday on Hatteras Island and Ocracoke, disrupting peak tourist season on the narrow, low-lying barrier islands that extend into the Atlantic and increasingly at risk from storm surges.

Advertisement

Dare County officials anticipate structural damage and flooding along NC 12. The NCDOT Ferry Division is assisting with the evacuation of visitors, and soon, residents, from Ocracoke Island.

According to wfmynews2, NCDOT's Tom Hass said, “We have seen a good amount of people depart Ocracoke at the Hatteras ferry terminal. So, that's good news. Visitors seem to be taking our advice, they seem to be getting off the island. Tomorrow (Tuesday) is when the resident evacuation order takes place.”

Over the weekend, Erin rapidly intensified, reaching sustained winds of 160 mph and becoming a powerful Category 5 hurricane, one of the earliest storms of such strength to form in the Atlantic this year. In July 2024, Hurricane Beryl had set a record as the earliest storm of the season to hit peak intensity.

Advertisement

Erin’s hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from its center, while its tropical-storm-force winds, ranging from 39 to 73 mph, span up to 230 miles. That reach is slightly greater than the distance between Washington, DC, and New York City.