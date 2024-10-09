Hurricane Florida 2024: Thousands flee as catastrophic hurricane nears

As Hurricane Milton nears Florida, evacuations are in progress amid local reluctance to leave homes. With over a million evacuating, traffic congestion is rampant. While the storm might weaken, it is expected to cause substantial damage, especially in the Tampa Bay area.

Published9 Oct 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Hurricane Milton is inching closer to a collision course with Florida.
Hurricane Milton is inching closer to a collision course with Florida.(AP)

The evacuation is underway in Florida as the potentially catastrophic Hurricane Milton is inching closer to the coast. The hurricane will likely be one of the most destructive to hit Florida's Gulf Coast.

The evacuation process faced resistance from local residents who insisted on staying at their houses after millions were ordered to evacuate, as reported by AFP. Most of them remained reluctant to leave the city even after officials warned that stragglers would face grim odds of surviving.

Also Read | Biden’s overseas trips cancelled as US awaits ‘potentially catastrophic’ storm

When will Hurricane Milton make the landfall?

Hurricane Milton is predicted to be a Category 5 storm. However, according to the National Hurricane Center, it is likely to weaken during landfall late Wednesday. Despite the reduction in its intensity, the hurricane will remain high intensity at the time of landfall and will likely damage property and lives near the coastal areas.

Also Read | Hurricane Milton: Worst in 100 years? Florida braces for massive impact

Hurricane Milton's threat to Florida came nearly weeks after Hurricane Helene, which caused huge devastation in the region.

Clogged highways, gas stations, as thousands flee before Hurricane Milton's landfall

Many people are fleeing from Florida coast before the final landfall of Hurricane Milton. With more than one million people fleeing the coastal areas under evacuation, massive traffic jams and congestion were seen on highways, and gas stations ran out of fuel.

The storm was on a collision course for the Tampa Bay metropolitan area, home to more than 3 million people. However, forecasters said the path could vary before the storm makes landfall late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Where will Hurricane Milton collide?

Hurricane Milton was on a collision course for the Tampa Bay metropolitan area, which has around 3 million population. According to news agency Reuters, forecasters have hinted that the path of the Hurricane Milton can change before the landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday morning.

The hurricane is on a rare west-to-east path through the Gulf of Mexico and is likely to bring a deadly storm surge of 10 feet or more to much of Florida's Gulf Coast.

