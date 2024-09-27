Hurricane Helene: US airlines cancel over 1,000 flights as it nears Florida’s Gulf coast. What we know so far

As Hurricane Helene approaches landfall in Florida's Big Bend this evening, airlines across the U.S. have cancelled or delayed thousands of flights, Reuters reported.

According to FlightAware, 1,038 flights had been cancelled and 1,672 delayed by 11:59 AM ET.

Southwest Airlines canceled 201 flights, followed closely by American Airlines and Delta Air Lines. Airports in affected areas, including Tampa International, Orlando International, and Fort Lauderdale International, have alerted travellers to potential delays and cancellations.

Also Read: Tropical Storm Helene Triggers Hurricane Watches in Florida

American Airlines has issued a travel advisory for airports in the Southeastern US and Gulf of Mexico regions, with JetBlue and Southwest also providing similar advisories.

Travelers are encouraged to stay updated on their flight statuses and plan accordingly.

Officials have issued dire warnings and urged residents in coastal areas along the hurricane's path to evacuate ahead of catastrophic winds and a potentially deadly storm surge.

Also Read: Hurricane Francine Rakes Louisiana With Dangerous Winds

Hurricane Helene has intensified into a Category 4 storm, poised to make landfall on Florida’s northwest coast Thursday night. Forecasters warn of a potentially catastrophic storm surge and hazardous winds and rain affecting much of the southeastern U.S, AP reported.

Hurricane and flash flood warnings have been issued extending into northern Georgia and western North Carolina. Power outages have already impacted over 600,000 homes and businesses in Florida. In response, governors from Florida, Georgia, Alabama, the Carolinas, and Virginia have declared states of emergency.

As of now, the hurricane's eye is approximately 90 miles south of Tallahassee, with sustained winds reaching 140 mph. It is moving north-northeast at 24 mph, with life-threatening storm surges expected to hit the Big Bend area, potentially reaching up to 20 feet. Residents are urged to take precautions and stay informed.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stated that updated models indicate Hurricane Helene may make landfall further east than previously predicted, reducing the likelihood of a direct hit on Tallahassee. The metro area, home to approximately 395,000 residents, could experience less severe impacts as a result. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely and urge residents to remain prepared.

“Please, please, please take any evacuation orders seriously!” the office said, describing the surge scenario as “a nightmare.”

In the Pacific, former Hurricane John reformed as a tropical storm on Wednesday and regained hurricane status on Thursday, threatening Mexico's western coast with flash flooding and mudslides. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that the death toll from John has risen to five, as communities along the Pacific coast brace for the storm's anticipated second landfall. Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and prepare for severe weather conditions.