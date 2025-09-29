Hurricane Humberto and Imelda loom over Bahamas, Bermuda with strong winds and heavy rain

The Tropical storm Imelda was situated approximately 10 miles (15 kilometers) southeast of Great Abaco Island, which is still in recovery from Hurricane Dorian, a powerful Category 5 hurricane that struck parts of the Bahamas in 2019, whereas Hurricane Humberto was swirling in nearby open waters, and forecasters stated its presence would force Imelda to make a sharp turn toward the east-northeast, steering it away from the southeastern coast of the United States.

Humberto was classified as a Category 4 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds reaching 145 mph (230 kph). It was positioned roughly 365 miles (585 kilometers) south-southwest of Bermuda and was moving northwest at a speed of 14 mph (22 kph). A tropical storm watch was in effect for Bermuda, AP reported.

Authorities in the Bahamas shut down most schools on Monday due to mandatory evacuations on certain islands, as Tropical Storm Imelda was predicted to bring heavy rainfall and flooding to the northern Caribbean, the report noted. Flights to and from the islands in the Bahamas were cancelled, with airports expected to reopen after weather conditions improve.

Imelda had sustained winds reaching 50 mph (85 kph) and was moving northward at 9 mph (15 kph). The National Hurricane Center in Miami predicted that the storm would strengthen into a hurricane by Tuesday before moving out into the open ocean.

What is Fujiwhara effect? As per a report by AP, Alex DaSilva, the main hurricane expert for AccuWeather, a private US weather forecasting company, said, “This is really what’s going to be saving the United States from really seeing catastrophic rainfall." According to DaSilva, when two storms are close to each other, they can interact through a phenomenon known as the Fujiwhara effect, where they begin to rotate counterclockwise around one another.

He mentioned, “It’s a very rare phenomena overall in the Atlantic basin."

A tropical storm warning was issued for parts of the northwestern Bahamas, including Eleuthera, the Abacos, Grand Bahama Island, and nearby keys. Some areas experienced power outages, prompting authorities to close government offices on the affected islands.

Imelda was expected to bring 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) of rainfall to the northwest Bahamas through Tuesday, and 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) to eastern Cuba.

Meanwhile, moisture from Imelda was expected to move into the Carolinas, bringing heavy rainfall through Tuesday morning. The heaviest downpours were forecast to stay near the coast, particularly from Charleston, South Carolina, to Wilmington, North Carolina. Inland cities like Charlotte and Raleigh were expected to receive only 1 to 2 inches (3 to 5 centimeters) of rain, according to DaSilva.

He also noted that the Carolinas could experience wind gusts up to 40 mph, but mainly along the coastline. DaSilva warned that dangerous surf and strong rip currents would persist throughout the week.

