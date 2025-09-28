Hurricane Humberto approaches Bermuda; Tropical Depression Nine near Bahamas expected to become Tropical Storm Imelda

A powerful Category 4 Hurricane Humberto is churning near Bermuda with 155 mph winds, while Tropical Depression Nine is strengthening near the Bahamas and expected to become Tropical Storm Imelda. Both storms threaten dangerous surf, flooding, and damaging winds for Bermuda, the Bahamas, and the US Southeast this week.

Humberto is forecast to pass west of Bermuda by Tuesday, bringing strong winds and life-threatening rip currents, while Depression Nine could intensify into a hurricane and approach the Carolinas midweek, bringing heavy rain, storm surge, and flooding risks across the region.

A powerful Category 4 hurricane and a developing tropical depression are stirring up dangerous weather conditions across the Atlantic, raising concerns for Bermuda, the Bahamas, and the southeastern United States this week.

Humberto: Category 4 Monster Nearing Bermuda The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Hurricane Humberto was located about 585 miles south of Bermuda early Sunday, packing maximum sustained winds of 155 mph (250 km/h).

Current track: Moving west-northwest at 13 mph, with a turn toward the northwest expected later Sunday, then north-northwest Monday, and north-northeast by Tuesday.

Impact on Bermuda: The storm’s center is forecast to pass west of Bermuda Tuesday evening, but the island has about a 50% chance of experiencing tropical-storm-force winds by Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Hazards: Humberto’s hurricane-force winds extend 35 miles from its eye, with tropical-storm-force winds stretching out 140 miles. Dangerous swells are already affecting Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and will reach the US East Coast Monday, bringing life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Intensity outlook: Humberto may undergo an eyewall replacement cycle soon, possibly causing short-term fluctuations in strength, but gradual weakening is expected midweek as wind shear increases. It is likely to transition into an extratropical system by Thursday.

Tropical Depression Nine strengthening near the Bahamas Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Nine, spinning near the Bahamas and eastern Cuba, is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Imelda later Sunday and potentially a hurricane by Tuesday.

Location: At 8 a.m. EDT, the depression was about 100 miles west-southwest of the central Bahamas with maximum winds of 35 mph.

Warnings: Tropical Storm Warning – Central and northwestern Bahamas

Tropical Storm Watch – East coast of Florida from Palm Beach/Martin County line to Flagler/Volusia County line

Forecast track: The system will move across the Bahamas today into tonight, then approach the southeast U.S. coast early this week, with possible landfall or close pass near Georgia or the Carolinas.

Rainfall: Up to 12 inches in the Bahamas and 4–8 inches in the Carolinas, with a storm maximum of 18 inches, raising risks of flash flooding and river flooding.

Storm surge: Waters could rise 1–3 feet in the northwestern Bahamas, with large waves compounding coastal flooding.

US Southeast on alert While Florida is expected to remain mostly on the storm’s western side, rough surf, beach erosion, and rip currents will worsen along its east coast. If the storm intensifies more quickly or shifts westward, impacts could increase.

For the Carolinas, forecasters warn of damaging winds, erosive surf, and widespread flooding, particularly in coastal communities such as Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington. Inland river flooding could persist for days after the storm passes.

Outlook beyond the Carolinas Forecasters say Imelda’s track is still uncertain. If it stalls offshore, dangerous waves and flooding rains could linger for days. If it turns out to sea, rainfall and wind impacts would lessen.