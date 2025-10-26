Hurricane Melissa ‘rapidly intensifying’: When and where is landfall? US NHC warns of ‘life-threatening' impact

Hurricane Melissa is strengthening and is now a major hurricane, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday. It said in a press release that "Melissa [is] rapidly intensifying," and is “expected to be a major hurricane when making landfall in Jamaica.”

Jamaica, Cuba and Haiti on alert The NHC said Melissa is a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

It warned that "life-threatening and catastrophic flash flooding and landslides [are] expected in portions of Jamaica and southern Hispaniola through midweek...."

In a post on X, the National Hurricane Center said "...NOAA and Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft report that Melissa is now a major hurricane...life-threatening and catastrophic flash flooding and landslides expected in portions of southern Hispaniola and Jamaica into early next week..."

Where and when will Hurricane Melissa make landfall "Melissa is expected to be a major hurricane when making landfall in Jamaica Monday night or Tuesday," the NHC said.

It added, “Continued rapid intensification is forecast during the next day or so, followed by fluctuations in intensity.”

Source: NHC

Hurricane conditions expected by Monday: What's the impact? The NHC said tropical storm conditions are likely to begin in Jamaica, with hurricane conditions expected by Monday. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area in Haiti on Sunday.

"The potential for hurricane conditions in the watch area in Haiti have diminished for today [Sunday], but there is still a possibility of hurricane conditions occurring there on Tuesday," it added.

Hurricane conditions are also possible in the watch area in eastern Cuba on Tuesday, into Wednesday.

Where is heavy rainfall expected? Swells generated by Melissa are expected to affect portions of Hispaniola, Jamaica, eastern Cuba, and the Cayman Islands during the next several days.

Melissa is expected to bring total rainfall of 15 to 30 inches to portions of southern Hispaniola and Jamaica into Wednesday.

"Additional heavy rainfall is likely beyond Wednesday; uncertainty at that time range precludes exact storm totals. Catastrophic flash flooding and landslides are probable across portions of southern Hispaniola and Jamaica," the NHC said.

US HC warns of life-threatening storm The NHC also warned of "life-threatening flash flooding and landslides" in eastern Cuba. It also said, "Life-threatening storm surge is becoming more likely along the south coast of Jamaica during the next few days."

This storm surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.