Business News/ News / Us News/  Hurricane Milton makes landfall near Florida's Siesta Key as Category 3 storm
BREAKING NEWS

Hurricane Milton makes landfall near Florida's Siesta Key as Category 3 storm

Livemint

  • Hurricane Milton struck Siesta Key, Florida, on Wednesday as a Category 3 storm, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Milton: Police block access to beaches during Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key Florida on Wednesday as Category 3 storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Milton was located about 115 miles (185 km) southwest of Orlando Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (205 kph), the Miami-based forecaster said

