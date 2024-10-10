BREAKING NEWS
Hurricane Milton makes landfall near Florida's Siesta Key as Category 3 storm
- Hurricane Milton struck Siesta Key, Florida, on Wednesday as a Category 3 storm, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Milton was located about 115 miles (185 km) southwest of Orlando Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (205 kph), the Miami-based forecaster said