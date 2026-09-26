Hurricane Nolo strengthens near Hawaii: When will the storm hit Big Island, how much rain is expected — latest updates

Hurricane Nolo was positioned less than 150 miles south of Hawaii’s Big Island on Saturday (September 26), bringing tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rain as the storm remained nearly stationary, according to The Weather Channel.

The storm’s close approach marks an unusually significant hurricane threat for the Big Island. The Weather Channel reported that Nolo is the closest storm of this strength to the island since the 1950s.

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Tropical-storm conditions, defined by winds of 39 to 73 mph, were being reported across the Big Island, with gusty conditions also affecting some wind-prone areas of Maui County, Oahu and Kauai. More than 3 inches of rain had already been reported on parts of the Big Island.

Hurricane Nolo forecast: Storm expected to strengthen According to the forecast, Nolo has remained nearly stationary for several hours but is expected to eventually move westward and strengthen through the weekend.

The storm is forecast to become a major hurricane on Sunday.

The current forecast track keeps Nolo’s core and the strongest winds south of the Big Island. However, the forecast cautioned that the storm could wobble while moving slowly near the island, potentially bringing stronger winds farther north.

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A hurricane watch remains in effect for the Big Island.

Even without a direct landfall, significant impacts are expected across Hawaii, with rain, strong winds and dangerous ocean conditions affecting parts of the island chain.

Heavy rain poses biggest threat Flooding rainfall is expected to be the most widespread and potentially dangerous impact from Nolo.

As the hurricane moves south of Hawaii, heavy rain is forecast across parts of the Big Island, Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe. Flood watches remain in effect for those areas.

The Weather Channel, citing forecasts from NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center, said rainfall could reach:

Big Island: Up to 25 inches in some areas

Maui: Up to 10 inches in some areas

Other islands: Up to 3 inches

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The heaviest rainfall is expected over mountain slopes.

The National Hurricane Center has warned of potentially life-threatening and catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides on the Big Island, while Maui could also face life-threatening flooding and mudslides.

The threat is particularly concerning because parts of the Big Island and Maui County were hit by flooding, mudslides and strong winds from Hurricane Lala in August, with some communities only recently seeing power restored, according to The Weather Channel.

Hurricane-force winds possible The forecast track currently places the greatest risk of damaging winds across parts of the Big Island.

While hurricane-force winds are not the most likely scenario under the current track, The Weather Channel said they cannot be completely ruled out if Nolo tracks farther north.

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Such winds could cause more serious damage to homes and businesses, while weaker but still powerful gusts could bring down trees and trigger power outages.

Mountainous terrain could further enhance wind gusts. Stronger winds are possible at mountain peaks and on the downwind sides of slopes across the Hawaiian islands.

Dangerous surf and coastal flooding Nolo is also expected to generate large swells along the Hawaiian coastline.

Larger swells were expected to reach the islands, creating dangerous surf and rip-current conditions. Parts of the Big Island could also experience coastal flooding.