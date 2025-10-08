Hurricane Priscilla nears Category 3 status, big waves slam Mexico's Pacific coast; new storm Jerry swirls — Video

Big waves slammed Mexico's Pacific coast as Hurricane Priscilla passed. The US National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Priscilla neared Category 3 status on Tuesday (local time) in the Pacific as a new tropical storm, Jerry, strengthened in the Atlantic.

Mexican authorities activated an interagency emergency response to deal with the effects of storm surge, elevated wave activity, and rising tides.

Just off the west coast of Mexico, Priscilla was spinning with maximum sustained winds around 105 mph (169 kph) and moving northwest at 9 mph (15 kph), The Associated Press reported.

Priscilla was centred Tuesday night about 185 miles (295 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, forecasters said.

On Tuesday, outer bands of the hurricane were extending across the Mexican state of Baja California Sur.

Tropical Storm Jerry to strengthen into hurricane In the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Jerry maintained top winds of 50 mph (85 kph) early Wednesday. It was centered about 950 miles (1,530 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands while moving west-northwest at 23 mph (37 kph).

The US National Hurricane Center said, “Tropical Storm #Jerry Advisory 4: Jerry Continues Moving Quickly West-Northwestward. Tropical Storm Watch in Effect For Portions of the Northern Leeward Islands. http://hurricanes.gov”

Forecasters said Jerry is expected to strengthen into a hurricane in another day or two. Swells from Jerry were expected Thursday to reach the Leeward Islands with the core of the storm moving near or north of the northern Leeward Islands late Thursday and Friday.

A tropical storm watch was issued for Barbuda and Anguilla, St. Barthelemy and St. Martin and Sint Maarten.

In the Pacific, a tropical storm watch was in place for Baja California Sur from Cabo San Lucas to Cabo San Lazaro due to Hurricane Priscilla.

The government of Baja California Sur canceled classes at all educational centers starting Tuesday in Los Cabos and La Paz as a preventive measure. It also set up a dozen shelters in Los Cabos for people living in areas at risk.

Parts of southwestern Mexico could get up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain from Priscilla through Wednesday, bringing a flash flooding risk to Michoacán and Colima states, forecasters said.

Priscilla was forecast to weaken starting Wednesday, the hurricane center said. A major hurricane is defined as Category 3 or higher and wind speeds of at least 111 mph (180 kph).

Swells from Priscilla were reaching the coast of Mexico. Life threatening surf and rip currents were likely, forecasters said.

Farther out in the Pacific, Tropical Storm Octave was weakening about 750 miles (1,205 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. Its maximum sustained winds were 45 mph (75 kph) and it was moving east-southeast at 7 mph (11 kph).