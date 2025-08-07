Hurricane tracker: Three tropical storms active — Dexter, Henriette, and Ivo across Atlantic and Pacific

As of early August 7, 2025, multiple tropical systems are active across the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific basins, according to the latest advisories from the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Storm Dexter, located in the North Atlantic, is transitioning into a strong extratropical cyclone as it accelerates east-northeastward away from land. Meanwhile, in the Eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Henriette continues to move westward far from Hawaii with little change in strength expected, and Tropical Storm Ivo is intensifying rapidly off the southwestern coast of Mexico, forecast to become a hurricane within the next 36 hours. While none of these storms currently pose a direct threat to land, marine interests are advised to monitor conditions closely as hazardous seas and strong winds are expected in affected areas.

Here's a tropical weather report based on the advisories and marine forecast issued by the National Hurricane Center on Thursday (August 7). The report includes separate updates for Dexter, Henriette, and Ivo, along with high seas impacts.

Tropical storm Dexter Status: Expected to become a strong extratropical low over the North Atlantic during the next several hours.

Location: Approximately 425 miles (685 km) south of Cape Race, Newfoundland.

Maximum sustained winds: 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts.

Outlook: An east-northeast to northeast motion is expected over the next couple of days. Dexter is forecast to strengthen as an extratropical low later today through Friday, then weaken beginning Friday night and Saturday.

Watches and warnings: There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Hazards affecting land: None.

Tropical storm Hentiette (Eastern Pacific) Location: Approximately 1385 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii

Movement: Expected to turn northwest over the weekend

Maximum sustained winds: 45 mph (75 km/h)

Outlook: Little change in strength is expected. The system will remain far north of Hawaii.

Hazards: No land impacts; tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 90 miles (150 km).

Tropical storm IVO (Eastern Pacific) Movement: West-northwest at 23 mph (20 kt / 37 km/h)

Maximum sustained winds: 40 mph (35 kt / 65 km/h), gusts to 50 mph

Outlook: Rapid strengthening expected.