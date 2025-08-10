Hurricane tracker: Tropical storm Ivo fades west of Baja California, swells pose risk to beachgoers

Tropical Storm Ivo is losing strength over the eastern Pacific and is expected to weaken into a post-tropical remnant low within the next day, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of early Sunday, the storm was located about 335 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph and moving west-northwest at 8 mph. While no coastal warnings are in effect, swells from Ivo are forecast to continue impacting the southern Baja coast, bringing potentially dangerous surf and rip current conditions.

Tropical storm Ivo overview At 2:00 AM MST, the center of Tropical Storm Ivo was located approximately 335 miles (535 km) west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. The system is moving toward the west-northwest at 8 mph (13 km/h), with a gradual turn toward the west and a slight increase in forward speed expected over the next couple of days.

Current intensity & structure

Maximum sustained winds: 40 mph (65 km/h)

Hazards affecting land Surf: Swells from Ivo will continue to affect the southern Baja California peninsula over the next day.

These swells are likely to produce life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Residents and beachgoers should follow local advisories from the Servicio Meteorológico Nacional and civil defense authorities.

Operational notes No coastal watches or warnings are in effect as of this advisory.

Forecast winds and seas in and near active tropical cyclones may vary significantly due to uncertainty in track, size, and intensity forecasts.