Business News/ News / Us News/  Hush money case: Donald Trump's lawyer asks New York judge to halt sentencing as he appeals ruling

Hush money case: Donald Trump's lawyer asks New York judge to halt sentencing as he appeals ruling

Livemint

Donald Trump has requested a judge to delay his hush money case sentencing while appealing a ruling that upheld the verdict. His lawyers aim to have a state appeals court overturn the recent decision that scheduled the sentencing for Friday.

Hush money case: Donald Trump's lawyer asks New York judge to halt sentencing as he appeals ruling

President-elect Donald Trump asked a judge Monday to halt this week's sentencing in his hush money case while they appeal a ruling upholding the verdict. Trump's lawyers said they plan to ask a state appeals court to reverse Judge Juan M Merchan decision last week, which set the case for sentencing on Friday.

