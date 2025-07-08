Hyderabad family on US vacation charred to death as mini truck hits car head-on in Dallas

In a tragic incident, an Indian family of four, including two children, was killed after their car was hit by a mini truck in Dallas, United States.

The four family members were charred to death after their car caught fire following a head-on collision with the truck.

The deceased have reportedly been identified as Sri Venkat, Tejaswini, and their two children.

The accident took place on Monday in Green County, Dallas, when the mini truck, travelling on the wrong side of the road, crashed head-on into their car, according to media reports.

The Hyderabad-based family was on vacation in the US and returning to Dallas from Atlanta when the tragedy occurred.

The victims’ car was reduced to ashes, and their bodies were burned beyond recognition. Local authorities have sent the remains of the victims for forensic analysis.

According to the police, DNA samples will be used to identify the victims before handing over the bodies to their next of kin.

In a similar incident last September, four Indians were killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Anna, Texas. They were carpooling when a speeding truck hit their SUV from the rear, causing it to burst into flames.

The victims were identified as Aryan Raghunath Orampati, Farooq Shaik, Lokesh Palacharla, and Darshini Vasudevan.

In August 2024, an Indian-origin couple and their daughter were killed in a car crash in Texas. Their car also caught fire after being hit by another speeding vehicle.

