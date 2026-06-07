Hyderabad man shot dead in US' Philadelphia during pizza delivery, family says ‘it was a trap'

A 28-year-old man from Hyderabad, Telangana, was allegedly shot dead in the United States while delivering pizzas, his family members said. He was identified as Anshul Kuncha.

The incident happened in Philadelphia on the intervening night of June 5 and 6, as per the information received by his family in Gundlapochampally, news agency PTI reported.

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The Consulate General of India in New York confirmed the incident in a post on 'X' on Saturday, and expressed grief on the demise of Anshul Kuncha.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Anshul Kuncha, an Indian national in Philadelphia, PA. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with Anushul's family and is extending all possible assistance," the statement read.

Who was Anshul Kuncha? Anshul Kuncha, worked in an MNC in North Philadelphia, US and he was doing pizza deliveries on weekends for extra source of income, Tanvi, the sister of the deceased was quoted by PTI as saying.

Anshul left for the US about four years ago for studies.

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She recalled her brother was a very loving and joyful person. "He didn't want to go to the US, but we sent him...and (now) look what he ended up in. This is a message to all the parents who are sending their children to the US. Do not send your kids to the US," she said.

What exactly happened to him? "We were informed that he [Anshul] was shot in the head three times and left on the road," his sister said.

She said nothing was stolen from him. He was told to deliver pizza in an abandoned area and they later came to know it was a "decoy," she added.

"It was a trap. It was to kill him. I don't know what they gained out of it or what intentions they had. They took my brother and killed him," she claimed, as per PTI.

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She sought justice and appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring back the mortal remains of her brother at the earliest.

"We have been informed the body would be handed over on Monday. Just give us our brother back. That's all I want. And I do want justice. We don't have any suspicion...it's a decoy. As per US media reports, it seems there were two gunmen wearing black masks with backpacks," she further said.

Earlier, he was robbed by a few men who took his chain, phone and cash, Tanvi said.