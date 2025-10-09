Hyundai to recall over 135,00 SUVs due to fire risk; which models are affected?

Hyundai Motor is recalling over 135,000 of its vehicles that could pose a fire risk due to a manufacturing defect, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The carmaker is set to recall over 135,300 of its Santa Fe SUV as part of the process.

The fire risk arises from an improperly installed starter motor increasing the risk of an electrical short during a crash.

The recall affects 2024 and 2025 model year Santa Fe vehicles that have a 2.5 litre turbocharged engines, manufactured between December 28, 2023, and July 7, 2025.

During their assembly at Hyundai's Alabama manufacturing plant, the protective cover of the starter motor may not have been fully installed, leading to the fire risk.

Hyundai is one of the several companies that have recalled their vehicles in the US for different reasons.

Toyota recalls vehicles Toyota is recalling nearly 400,000 vehicles because the rearview camera may not display when backing up, increasing the risk of a crash, federal traffic safety regulators said earlier this week.

Included in the recall are 2022-2025 Toyota Tundras and Tundra hybrids and 2023-2025 Sequoia hybrids. The number of automobiles in the recall total 393,838, with the non-hybrid Tundra making up more than half of them.

The camera display malfunction is caused by a software problem, which will be fixed with an update by dealerships free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 16. Owners can contact Toyota's customer service at 1-800-331-4331. The numbers for the recall are 25TB10 and 25TA10.

BMW car recall BMW is recalling over 145,000 vehicles in the United States as an overheated starter could increase the risk of a fire, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said earlier this month.

The issue affects vehicles across 2020 340I, X7, and X5 models, the auto safety regulator said.

BMW dealers will replace the engine starter, free of charge, NHTSA said in the notice.

Earlier this week, NHTSA said that BMW would recall over 196,000 vehicles in the US over an engine starter issue that could lead to overheating and short circuit.